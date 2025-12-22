Morsy in Advanced Talks With Bristol City

Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 13:06

Former Town skipper Sam Morsy is reportedly in advanced talks with Bristol City.

Morsy, 34, left the Blues in the summer to join Kuwait SC, signing a highly lucrative two-year deal, but left the Kuwait Premier League champions in September after only two months and three competitive appearances, the last of which saw him sent off after half an hour.

The former Egypt international spent time training with hometown club Wolves, where he came through the academy, last month and now, according to BristolLive, is in discussions with the Robins.

Morsy has been a free agent since leaving Kuwait SC but is unable to join another club until the transfer window opens.

Prior to the former Chesterfield, Wigan and Middlesbrough man’s move to the Middle East, Derby County were also keen and are believed to have maintained that interest.

If Morsy, who skippered the Blues to back-to-back promotions, joins the Robins, he would be back at Portman Road on Tuesday 20th January.

Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Ben Godfrey has had his loan spell with Sheffield United terminated and the former England international has returned to parent club Atalanta.

Godfrey, 27, made only four appearances for the Blades, the most recent at the end of September.

The former Everton and Norwich defender was with Town in the second half of last season, making four starts and one sub appearance.

Photo: Reuters and Matchday Images