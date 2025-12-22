Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Trio in Team of the Week
Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 14:01

Cedric Kipre, Leif Davis and Marcelino Nunez have been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Week following the 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Davis and Nunez both picked up assists, while Kipre netted the Blues’ opening goal against the table-propping Owls.

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 14:14 - Dec 22
Matusiwa doesn't get in ?
We could have O'Shea, Furlong and Azon In a very different team of the week.
TimmyH added 14:40 - Dec 22
Didn't think Mats was MOTM on Saturday and I believe that the case with quite a few other fans, Kipre though a shoo-in, not sure about Davis either.
