Trio in Team of the Week
Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 14:01
Cedric Kipre, Leif Davis and Marcelino Nunez have been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Week following the 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Davis and Nunez both picked up assists, while Kipre netted the Blues’ opening goal against the table-propping Owls.
