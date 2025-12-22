Trio in Team of the Week

Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 14:01

Cedric Kipre, Leif Davis and Marcelino Nunez have been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Week following the 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Davis and Nunez both picked up assists, while Kipre netted the Blues’ opening goal against the table-propping Owls.

Photo: Matchday Images