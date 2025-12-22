Burns Plays 76 Minutes as U21s Beat Charlton

Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 21:06

Wes Burns played 76 minutes as Town’s U21s eased to a 3-0 Premier League Cup victory over Charlton Athletic at Portman Road.

The Blues had David Button making his first appearance for a Town side in a competitive match in goal, Elkan Baggott in central defence and Cameron Humphreys in midfield in addition to Burns wide on the right.

And Town went in front in the fourth minute when Humphreys swept the ball wide to Josh Pitts on the left and the Malta U21 international cut in and shot across visitors keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and into the net.

Soon after, the Blues went in front, former Wolfsburg and Union Berlin man Jerome Roussillon shot from a promising area on the left of the box for Charlton, Baggott sliding into divert for a corner.

Pitts wasn’t far away from a second in the 12th minute, but his low shot from the left of the box was blocked by Maynard-Brewer when the former Southampton man will feel he ought to have done better.

Town thought they’d won a penalty in the 14th minute when Somto Boniface was tripped in the area and the referee’s whistle sounded, however, it was for offside rather than a spot-kick.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0. Humphreys wafted a free-kick into the box from deep on the right and an unmarked Baggott was given an easy opportunity to nod into the net.

Burns came close to scoring a third in the 28th minute when Maynard-Brewer passed straight to Town skipper Ryan Carr, who fed the Wales international to his right. Burns cut inside and sent a curling effort towards the corner of the net but the keeper did well to get down to palm away.

Just after the half hour, with the Blues completely dominant, Pitts struck a 30-yard strike which was headed for the top corner until Maynard-Brewer pawed it away for a corner.

From Humphreys’ flag-kick, Town went close again, Baggott heading down and goalwards at the back post but Maynard-Brewer managed to get in the way. The ball was half-cleared and Pitts hit a shot from the edge which the keeper batted away.

On 33, Luca Fletcher brought the ball forward unchallenged and fed Jamie Mauge on the right, the one-time Bury Town loanee cutting inside and smashing a shot which beat Maynard-Brewer but hit the post.

Five minutes later, Burns brought the ball forward on the right and struck a shot which Maynard-Brewer flicked over his bar.

In the 40th minute, Carr played a ball for Pitts to chase but it got caught under the forward’s feet and his shot when it came was well wide.

Seconds before the whistle, Burns attempted a trivela from the edge of the area which felled a defender, before Mauge hit a low effort through to Maynard-Brewer.

The only surprise at the break was that it was just 2-0 to the Blues such had been their dominance.

Town had had chances galore with Charlton keeper Maynard-Brewer and the woodwork having kept the score down.

Burns had shown glimpses of his familiar breaking into the area on the right and even tried a trivela, recalling his brilliant strike against Coventry two seasons ago.

Town had to wait until the 55th minute to hit their first effort of the second half, Fletcher shooting from a tight angle on the right but Maynard-Brewer was able to push away.

As the game reached the hour mark, Boniface brought the ball in from the left and hit an effort which went behind off a defender. Following the corner, the former Chelsea left-back smashed another strike from the edge of the area which flew across the face and wide.

In the 65th minute, with the Blues still very comfortable, Humphreys crossed from deep on the left and Mauge headed into the ground and to Maynard-Brewer. Three minutes later, Baggott looped a header to the keeper from a corner on the right.

Town’s third finally came in the 71st minute when Humphreys smashed a superb low shot into the corner of the net from the edge of the area after a long spell of passing in and around the area by the Blues.

Three minutes later, with Town walking through the Addicks at will, Boniface smashed just over from distance.

Burns made way in the 76th minute to warm applause, the wideman having sent in three excellent crosses since the break and having caused problems on the right all evening. Afi Adebayo took over.

Town made three further changes in the 85th minute Fletcher, Pitts and Walker Shabazz-Edwards making way for Nelson Eze, Josh Lewis and Oliver Wilkinson.

A very comfortable victory for the Blues who really should have won by even more goals, while Charlton failed to manage a shot all evening.

Burns will benefit from the minutes under his belt, but it was Humphreys who was the star of the show, while Baggott was solid at the back and a threat at every attacking set piece.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side end 2025 top of Premier League 2 and now top of their Premier League Cup group, tonight’s three points having taken them above the Addicks on goal difference.

U21s: Button, Mthunzi, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards (Lewis 86), Baggott, Carr (c), Burns (Adebayo 76), Humphreys, Mauge, L Fletcher, (Eze 86) Pitts (Lewis 86). Unused: Bentley.

Charlton: Maynard-Brewer, Brown, Laqeretabua (c), Kuczynski, Roussillon, Trialist, Safa, Fullah, Lock, Rylah, Enslin. Subs: Hardy, R Reid, Tagoe, Amissah, Findlay.

Photo: Matchday Images