Former Town Striker Turner Dies

Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 21:32 Former Blues striker Robin Turner has died, aged 70. Turner (above left with Kevin Beattie and Allan Hunter) was one of a number of players from Carlisle scouted for Town by John Carruthers along with Beattie, David Geddis and Steve McCall. A member of the side which won the FA Youth Cup in 1973, and also the Mercia Youth League and Eastern Junior Floodlight Cup the same season, Turner won four England youth caps, scoring once. He made his senior Blues debut in October 1975 and despite never being a first-team regular, stayed with the club, aside from a loan spell in the Netherlands with MVV Maastricht, until March 1985 when he joined Swansea. In total he made 29 starts and 33 substitute appearances for the club scoring six times with his greatest day in a Town shirt undoubtedly the fifth round FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers in the snow at Eastville in February 1978 in which he scored both the Blues’ goals, the second in the 86th minute to secure a vital draw on the way to the final. He was also in the team which beat West Brom 3-1 in the semi-final at Highbury. Although he missed out a place in the Wembley squad, his name appeared in the programme for the final as Town’s substitute and he joined in the celebrations on the pitch afterwards. Turner was also among the Blues players to feature in Escape to Victory, playing one of the German players. While at Swansea, Turner moved on to Colchester on loan with the switch subsequently becoming permanent. He later had a spell at Bury Town. After retiring, Turner moved to the Republic of Ireland where he worked as a teacher and in 2007 recommended forward Ronan Murray to the Blues. Former teammate Russell Osman paid tribute: “So sorry and saddened to hear about the passing of Robin Turner, great lad, terrific player for Town whose contribution to the 78 FA Cup final does not get enough credit or recognition. RIP pal, I will toast you.” Action Images via Reuters/ITFC



WestSussexBlue added 21:43 - Dec 22

Sad to hear. RIP Robin. 2

RegencyBlue added 21:45 - Dec 22

Sad. No age that.



RIP. 1

Brogan55 added 21:45 - Dec 22

Without Robin Turner we wouldn’t of won the FACup,those two goals at Bristol Rovers were crucial,on a frozen pitch.A very underrated player.RIP 3

SuffPunch added 21:49 - Dec 22

Sad news always, but especially this time of year. 1

ArnieM added 21:51 - Dec 22

RIP. Robin....... he used to live just 3 doors up from me. Such a down to earth character. Can't believe hes died at only 70 yrs of age, just 3yrs older than me. It brings it home tbh just how short life can be... 2

1960H added 22:01 - Dec 22

RIP..I was at Eastville in 1978 watching that cup game without his goals we would never have won the cup, not the greatest but will always be remembered 2

TimmyH added 22:09 - Dec 22

RIP Robin...always reliable when called upon, good memories. 0

LowroadBlue added 22:09 - Dec 22

1960H Yeah I was there in snow as well.

Very sad, and as you said without Robin we would not have one the F.A. Cup

R.I.P. Robin 0

itfchorry added 22:21 - Dec 22

More terrible news -



I was as Eastville that snowy day - Game

should never have been played - was like

An ice ring !



Best player on the pitch was our Robin -



Always loved watching him in the Combination

League games - Must have his autograph 100

times !!



Thoughts with family and friends-



Once a Blue always a Blue 1

ElvisMariner added 22:31 - Dec 22

RIP Robin Turner… a player when called upon never let us down. The 2 goals at Eastville in 78 will always be part of ITFC history 1

Broadbent23 added 22:46 - Dec 22

Sad news for a good player in our magnificent 70's period. 0

Foreverdon_Blue added 22:48 - Dec 22

RIP Robin. You very much helped us win the FA cup in 1978! 0

