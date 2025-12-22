Former Town Striker Turner Dies
Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 21:32
Former Blues striker Robin Turner has died, aged 70.
Turner (above left with Kevin Beattie and Allan Hunter) was one of a number of players from Carlisle scouted for Town by John Carruthers along with Beattie, David Geddis and Steve McCall.
A member of the side which won the FA Youth Cup in 1973, and also the Mercia Youth League and Eastern Junior Floodlight Cup the same season, Turner won four England youth caps, scoring once.
He made his senior Blues debut in October 1975 and despite never being a first-team regular, stayed with the club, aside from a loan spell in the Netherlands with MVV Maastricht, until March 1985 when he joined Swansea.
In total he made 29 starts and 33 substitute appearances for the club scoring six times with his greatest day in a Town shirt undoubtedly the fifth round FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers in the snow at Eastville in February 1978 in which he scored both the Blues’ goals, the second in the 86th minute to secure a vital draw on the way to the final.
He was also in the team which beat West Brom 3-1 in the semi-final at Highbury.
Although he missed out a place in the Wembley squad, his name appeared in the programme for the final as Town’s substitute and he joined in the celebrations on the pitch afterwards.
Turner was also among the Blues players to feature in Escape to Victory, playing one of the German players.
While at Swansea, Turner moved on to Colchester on loan with the switch subsequently becoming permanent. He later had a spell at Bury Town.
After retiring, Turner moved to the Republic of Ireland where he worked as a teacher and in 2007 recommended forward Ronan Murray to the Blues.
Former teammate Russell Osman paid tribute: “So sorry and saddened to hear about the passing of Robin Turner, great lad, terrific player for Town whose contribution to the 78 FA Cup final does not get enough credit or recognition. RIP pal, I will toast you.”
Action Images via Reuters/ITFC
