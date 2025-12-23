Clarke Linked With Blades
Tuesday, 23rd Dec 2025 09:21
Sheffield United are reported to be keen on Blues wideman Jack Clarke ahead of the January transfer window.
According to the Sheffield Star, the Blades are on the lookout for a replacement for Louie Barry, coincidentally a former Blues loanee, whose spell at Bramall Lane from Aston Villa is set to be ended early in January due to a knee injury.
And it’s claimed Clarke is among the names on what’s said to be an extensive list of potential recruits.
However, Town are highly unlikely to allow Clarke, who signed from Sunderland for £15 million in August 2024, to move on.
Despite having started only nine times in the Championship this season, in addition to 13 games from the bench, Clarke is an important member of the squad.
The 25-year-old has scored seven times, five after coming on as a substitute, more than anyone else in the division. Goals against both Sheffield sides are in that total.
Another Blues winger, Chieo Ogbene is on loan for the season with Sheffield United, but hasn’t featured since suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last month.
Right-back Harry Clarke was on loan at Bramall Lane in the second half of last season.
