McKenna: No Chance Jack Clarke Leaves in January
Tuesday, 23rd Dec 2025 15:03
Town boss Kieran McKenna says there’s “no chance” forward Jack Clarke will be leaving the club in January, a report earlier today having linked Sheffield United with the 25-year-old.
A report in South Yorkshire claimed the former Sunderland and Leeds man is on the Blades’ list of the potential January recruits as they look to replace injured former Town loanee Louie Barry, who is set to return to Aston Villa due to a knee injury.
TWTD put the story to McKenna at his pre-match press conference, asking whether Clarke would be a player he would be willing to part with in January, the Blues boss responded: “No, no chance.”
However, we understand Sheffield United are keen to bring Harry Clarke back to South Yorkshire, the right-back, who hasn’t featured for the Blues at all this season, having spent the second half of the last campaign at Bramall Lane.
