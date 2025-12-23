Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: No Chance Jack Clarke Leaves in January
Tuesday, 23rd Dec 2025 15:03

Town boss Kieran McKenna says there’s “no chance” forward Jack Clarke will be leaving the club in January, a report earlier today having linked Sheffield United with the 25-year-old.

A report in South Yorkshire claimed the former Sunderland and Leeds man is on the Blades’ list of the potential January recruits as they look to replace injured former Town loanee Louie Barry, who is set to return to Aston Villa due to a knee injury.

TWTD put the story to McKenna at his pre-match press conference, asking whether Clarke would be a player he would be willing to part with in January, the Blues boss responded: “No, no chance.”

However, we understand Sheffield United are keen to bring Harry Clarke back to South Yorkshire, the right-back, who hasn’t featured for the Blues at all this season, having spent the second half of the last campaign at Bramall Lane.

Saxonblue74 added 15:07 - Dec 23
Of course not. Yes, he may be on the blades wanted list but I'd imagine they're not alone there!
Bazza8564 added 15:09 - Dec 23
One of our most important front players, a great game finisher and now very popular with the fans. no chance indeed!
Rozeeboy74 added 15:15 - Dec 23
Is it April 1st? The Blunts are deluded.
WestSussexBlue added 15:42 - Dec 23
To be honest, if Hirst was fit and both Akpom and Azon scoring reasonably well then I could see the club being open to a move. It’s no stretch of the imagination though to say Clarke is likely even as a sub, to score more goals than the afore mentioned Two.
A prolific striker is much needed in January.
