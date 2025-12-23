McKenna: Everyone Will Wish Morsy All the Best at Bristol City

Town boss Kieran McKenna says he and everyone else at Portman Road will wish former skipper Sam Morsy all the best back in the Championship with the Egypt international having held talks with Bristol City and with other sides understood to be interested in the 34-year-old.

Yesterday, it emerged that Morsy, who led the Blues to back-to-back promotions, is in advanced talks with the Robins having left Town in the summer for a brief spell with Kuwait SC which ended in September.

Since then he has trained with his hometown side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club where he began his career.

“I know he’s in talks with Bristol City, I spoke to him the other night,” McKenna said when asked about the situation and whether a return to Portman Road might have been a possibility.

“If he decides that’s the best option for him, I think he has a couple of options, then, of course, undoubtedly, everyone will be wishing him the very best.

“There’s nothing really much else to add. He’s a legend of the club, he’s someone I’ve got an awful lot of time for personally and professionally, and he’ll have everyone’s best wishes.”

Derby County, who were keen prior to Morsy’s move to the Middle East, are also among the clubs understood to have shown interest ahead of January.

Photo: Matchday Images