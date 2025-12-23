Youngster Adetiba Signs Pro Deal

Blues U18s forward Jayden Adetiba has signed his first pro deal with the club.

The UAE U17s international has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Adetiba, who turns 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Town academy from Arsenal in February and started his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent his first eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE last season, having previously represented their U16s, and recently played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Having spent a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Photo: TWTD