Matusiwa: Really Excited to Play at Christmas

Wednesday, 24th Dec 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset

Fixtures over the Christmas period are one of English football’s greatest traditions, and Azor Matusiwa is excited to be playing on Boxing Day for the first time in his career.

Having spent his entire career in the Netherlands and France prior to his summer arrival at Portman Road, Matusiwa is used to having a brief hiatus in competitive action during the festive season.

This year, the Town midfielder will be embarking on a Friday lunchtime trip to Millwall before a second away trip in four days follows at league-leaders Coventry City on Monday evening.

The Dutchman explained how Christmas will work in the Matusiwa household this week, and is looking forward to embracing the Championship’s relentless winter schedule.

“Really excited,” he said. “Normally we are off with Christmas, not this time. I’m really excited to play the game on Friday.

“My mum and my sister arrived here last weekend. They were at the stadium, but they’re not coming here for Christmas.

“Only in Italy do they do this as well, but less games. For us, it was a big thing because there were only the Boxing Day games and the rest you had nothing. At least you had something to watch during your break.

“For me, it was something big and I'm happy that I’m part of it at the moment.”

A trip to London may come at a good time for the Blues, with upcoming hosts Millwall having lost their last two matches which has seen Town leapfrog the Lions in the table.

Matusiwa said: “I expect a physical team. A lot of big players, they have a different play style as us. You have to respect this as well because they’ve got a lot of points with it.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but we know to bring the most important things like challenges and second balls, to bring energy and to show good body language.

“If we do this, we have more quality than Millwall and we have to win this game. It’s easy to talk, but we have to show it on the pitch.”

Kieran McKenna’s side have won three of their last four matches, during which Coventry and promotion-chasing Stoke City were dispatched at Portman Road in quick succession.

Matusiwa says those wins were important, but insisted the Blues are not content with their current position of third in the table at almost the halfway point in the season.

“The ideal position is first place,” he said. “It’s not the position where we want to end, so we have to push more to achieve our goals. We are on the right track at the moment.

“They were two games when we had less possession than the opponent so we did really well. We are really good with the ball, but we showed we also have other qualities and can play on the transition.

“It’s a strength to have both qualities — good with the ball and also good in the transitions. We have to keep going and looking forward to playing again.

“Especially the last few games we are getting better results against big opponents. We are going into the game with a lot of confidence and we’re ready to play the game.”

While Matusiwa has been virtually an ever-present in Town’s midfield, he has often found himself playing alongside a different teammate, with Jack Taylor and Jens Cajuste the main contenders for the position.

Taylor’s impressive form means he has started nine of the last 12 matches, and the Blues’ summer signing agreed that the Republic of Ireland international has taken his chance.

“He’s doing really well and he’s training really well,” he said. “Now it’s up to me and the other midfielders to prove that we also have to play.

“There’s good competition between us, we are really good with each other and talking to each other. This is part of football.

“I already knew Jens so I’ve played a lot of games with Jens, and also now playing a lot of games with Tayls. I really like the partnership, we’re going really well.

“We know we have a big squad, we have good players in every position so we have to be sharp and make each other sharp. We have to be there for each other, and when someone’s not playing, we have to be there for him.

“When you are getting the chance, you have to take it. There’s positive competition.”

Clearly, Taylor and Cajuste are a different type of player to Matusiwa, who was asked whether that puts any extra pressure on him to pull the strings at the base of midfield.

“Not at all,” he argued. “Everyone has their qualities and my quality is the work I show every week. Some other guys have other qualities so it’s not giving extra pressure.”

Emphasising his importance to the side, Matusiwa leads the entire Championship with 39 interceptions so far this season.

He said: “That’s my game. It doesn’t surprise me that I am on that list, maybe it does surprise me that I am first.”

Matusiwa has started 21 of Town’s 22 league matches to date, with the only time his name was not on the team sheet coming in October’s defeat to Charlton Athletic due to suspension.

Naturally, an adjustment to regular football in the Championship was required, but the 27-year-old says he is fully in the swing of things and is feeling robust.

“To be honest, really well,” he said. “I also take good care of my body. I was not worried about it when I signed, I knew it would be heavy and tough in the first weeks and months. I’m feeling really good, feeling fit, and I'm playing every game.

“It is a lot, but we get used to it. It’s the same for the games and intensity so we get used to it.

“The rhythm is very important, I’ve really got the rhythm now. Once you’ve got the rhythm, it’s easy to play games and go from one game to the other. Without rhythm, it’s difficult.”

Photo: TWTD