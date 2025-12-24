Merry Christmas From TWTD

Wednesday, 24th Dec 2025 19:01 A very merry Christmas and a happy new year to all TWTD readers. Many thanks for all your site visits, Forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year. Here’s to celebrations for different reasons come the end of the season. Cheers, Phil, Gav and Kallum (and Mark). Photo: Action Images via Reuters



December1963 added 19:18 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas to all who run the best fan site in the country, long may it continue. To all town fans everywhere I wish you a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous new year and of course a promotion party in May. 2

jasondozzell added 19:20 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas to all at TWTD. Always the first site I check in the morning and the last at night!



Uppa Towen 0

cooper4england added 19:30 - Dec 24

In the words of the great Eddie Murphy "Merry New Year" all x 0

cooper4england added 19:32 - Dec 24

@jasondozzell: definitely the first site of the day but the last site requires a VPN. Merry Christmas from me and Mr Handy. 0

