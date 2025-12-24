Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Merry Christmas From TWTD
Wednesday, 24th Dec 2025 19:01

A very merry Christmas and a happy new year to all TWTD readers.

Many thanks for all your site visits, Forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.

Here’s to celebrations for different reasons come the end of the season.

Cheers,

Phil, Gav and Kallum (and Mark).

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



December1963 added 19:18 - Dec 24
Happy Christmas to all who run the best fan site in the country, long may it continue. To all town fans everywhere I wish you a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous new year and of course a promotion party in May.
jasondozzell added 19:20 - Dec 24
Merry Christmas to all at TWTD. Always the first site I check in the morning and the last at night!

Uppa Towen
cooper4england added 19:30 - Dec 24
In the words of the great Eddie Murphy "Merry New Year" all x
cooper4england added 19:32 - Dec 24
@jasondozzell: definitely the first site of the day but the last site requires a VPN. Merry Christmas from me and Mr Handy.
