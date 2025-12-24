Mauge Joins Needham On Loan

Wednesday, 24th Dec 2025 19:49

U21s striker Jamie Mauge has rejoined Southern League Premier Division Central Needham Market on loan.

The 18-year-old, whose father is former Plymouth and Trinidad & Tobago international midfielder Ronnie, moved to the Town youth set-up from Needham’s academy in September 2021.

A regular in John McGreal’s U21s for the last two seasons, Mauge spent time on loan at Bury Town last season.

“Jamie trained with us last night, met the staff and players and fitted in straight away,” Needham manager Tom Rothery said.

“We are really pleased to get Jamie in he’s a really promising striker who is well thought of at Ipswich Town and regularly playing for their U21s.

“We’ve had a few injuries over this past month so we needed somebody in and to add something and change the chemistry slightly in those forward positions is a real positive.

“A big thank-you again to Ipswich Town, [loan manager] Danny Searle and [loan and emerging talent analyst] Alfie Davidson. We are all looking forward to working with Jamie during this loan period.”

Mauge could make his debut for the Marketmen at Leiston on December 27th.

Photo: TWTD