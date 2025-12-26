Two Changes For Blues at Millwall

Friday, 26th Dec 2025 12:19

Town make two changes for this afternoon’s game against Millwall at the Den with Ivan Azon and Kasey McAteer coming into the XI.

Azon replaces George Hirst, who is out for a number of weeks with a groin injury, as the number nine, while McAteer comes in for Sindre Walle Egeli, who drops to the bench.

Wes Burns makes his return to the squad as a sub having been unavailable since January after suffering an ACL injury at Liverpool.

For Millwall, Caleb Taylor, Macaulay Langstaff and Joe Bryan come into the starting XI with Danny McNamara, Zak Sturge and Thierno Ballo dropping to the bench.

Millwall: Crocombe, Taylor, Crama, Cooper (c), Bryan, Doughty, Mitchell, Emakhu, Neghli, Langstaff, Ivanovic. Subs: Benda, McNamara, Sturge, Ballo, Leonard, Matthews, Bangura-Williams, Harding, Howland.

Ipswich: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, Burns, Walle Egeli, J Clarke, Akpom. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).

Photo: Matchday Images