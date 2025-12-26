Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Two Changes For Blues at Millwall
Friday, 26th Dec 2025 12:19

Town make two changes for this afternoon’s game against Millwall at the Den with Ivan Azon and Kasey McAteer coming into the XI.

Azon replaces George Hirst, who is out for a number of weeks with a groin injury, as the number nine, while McAteer comes in for Sindre Walle Egeli, who drops to the bench.

Wes Burns makes his return to the squad as a sub having been unavailable since January after suffering an ACL injury at Liverpool.

For Millwall, Caleb Taylor, Macaulay Langstaff and Joe Bryan come into the starting XI with Danny McNamara, Zak Sturge and Thierno Ballo dropping to the bench.

Millwall: Crocombe, Taylor, Crama, Cooper (c), Bryan, Doughty, Mitchell, Emakhu, Neghli, Langstaff, Ivanovic. Subs: Benda, McNamara, Sturge, Ballo, Leonard, Matthews, Bangura-Williams, Harding, Howland.

Ipswich: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, Burns, Walle Egeli, J Clarke, Akpom. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).

britbiker added 12:47 - Dec 26
Would love mcateer to get a goal. Could be a game changer for his time with us.
jas0999 added 12:54 - Dec 26
Three points a must amd that team should be more than good enough.

Just one point (and that was lucky) in last three on the road, which is nowhere near good enough for automatic promotion.
timkatieadamitfc added 12:54 - Dec 26
Fantastic to have Burns back, could be like having a great new signing!
warno added 12:56 - Dec 26
I don’t have a good feeling about today with this refs history. Prove me wrong boys.
