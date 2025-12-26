McKenna: Frustrated Not to Get the Win

Friday, 26th Dec 2025 16:15 Boss Kieran McKenna admitted he was frustrated not to take all three points from the Blues’ 0-0 draw at Millwall, feeling his team didn’t execute well enough. Town were on top for long spells against the Lions, but were unable to make that domination tell as the game ended in the Blues’ second 0-0 draw of the campaign. “I think we’re frustrated not to get the win,” McKenna said. “Of course, it’s never an easy place to come, but I thought there was enough there for us in the game to get the three points. “They had a little spell of pressure in the first 10 minutes and some set plays and balls into the box, but I thought we then got a foothold in the first half and had some really good moves through the pitch and we weren’t able to execute the last bit. “Whether it was us playing through or winning the ball on counter-attacks, our execution wasn’t quite there to get the goal. “And in the second half, we really controlled it again mostly and got to really good areas, played through their shape really well, got to the final third lots and just weren’t able to find the last little bit today. “Having said that, we didn’t give away too much, we got a clean sheet and that’s not easy to do away from home and they’re really growing for us, the number of clean sheets. We have to keep going with that and work on the bits that we didn’t quite execute well today.” McKenna felt his team weren’t too far away from grabbing the goal which would have seen them to all three points. “It’s not just about chances, the situations we got to,” he reflected. “I thought we found some great spaces and against one of the best pressing teams in the league, I thought we played through their press and controlled their press really, really well. “Got to great situations carrying the ball through the middle of the pitch, working to wide areas, one-v-ones down the side of the box and if you get to that point then you feel like you’ve had to do a lot of good things in the game. “We created some chances and, even with the shots that we had, on another day one could go in and we could win the game 1-0. “I don’t think that’s too far away, but also just a little bit better on the last pass sometimes and then we could have had even more big chances. “Disappointed not to have got the goal, but I don’t think we were far away from it today.” McKenna was pleased with the way his team dealt with Millwall’s physicality, particularly from set pieces. “That was always going to be the case in terms of their threat,” he added. “They’re good at it and they have massive defenders, especially. “We had to stay pretty strong on those situations. You’re always going to face some of them here and we stood up to them pretty well and, to my memory, there were only really the better chances in the first couple [of minutes] in the game. “Other than that, we were pretty strong. You can’t control the whole game here, but I think we controlled more than enough to go and win the game.” Keeper Christian Walton made another impressive save in the first half, getting across to claw away Caleb Taylor’s top corner-bound header, while the 30-year-old, making his 100th league start for the Blues, took his clean sheet tally to six in 14 Championship starts this season. “A good run as a team, the record of clean sheets now is getting much stronger in the last 10 games or something like that,” McKenna said. “He made one good save, the one from the set play and the header. A good save and he came and took some good crosses as well. “I think our work with the ball out from the back was pretty good as well because they’re a team who are really strong in that phase. I haven’t seen many teams come here and have too much joy playing through them, but I thought we managed to do that today well.” The final couple of minutes saw Wes Burns make his return to first-team action as a sub, 335 days since suffering a ruptured ACL at Liverpool in January. “He’s been training for us for a while now but we always wanted him to get that 70-plus minutes in an U21s game before we included him, unless it was desperate needs, which hasn’t been the case,” the Blues manager said. “But he got some good minutes the other night [in the 3-0 U21s victory over Charlton], so we feel like he’s more ready now. “He’s a player we know can contribute and give us good things, so good to have him back in the group and get a few minutes today, especially with a really busy spell coming up.” An away draw at Millwall, who went into the game sixth in the table, probably shouldn’t be seen as a bad return given the overall context of the division but it felt like points dropped to the Town boss. “You never know what a good or bad is, but it doesn’t feel like a great result at the moment,” McKenna continued. “I think if we were hanging on and having to put bodies on the line time and again to get that sort of point, then it probably feels a little bit better. “When you have a second half where we were there and it felt like we were there to go and get the winning goal, you’re more frustrated. “But the next game is in three days, so happy or sad, it doesn’t really matter, all that matters is recovering now and getting ready for the next game.” Photo: TWTD



Nottsblue66 added 16:19 - Dec 26

Again the same bull keeps coming out of your mouth McKenna your earning 5M a year just admit it you have nothing more to give -12

TimmyH added 16:21 - Dec 26

Simply didn't do enough attacking or creatively, a consistent theme particularly away from home - take the flattering 4-1 wins against QPR and Swansea out of the equation and we've only scored 8 goals in the other 9 games.

All that supposed 'quality' in and money spent and relying on Philogene at home and Clarke at times to dig us out of a rut. 1

jas0999 added 16:22 - Dec 26

If I was promoted at work, given more money, I’d expect to perform better. KM is sadly going backwards. Couldn’t even beat an injury ravaged Millwall. Last time we played then away, we won 4-0. Very poor. Should be comfortably in automatic positions with our spend. KM is underachieving that’s for sure. 2

cressi added 16:23 - Dec 26

One of the best pressing sides who had lots of their best players out.

We are a side who can't play with intensity for very long periods and who have brought players who aren't up to the job we got so many right backs you couldn't make it up. This window I'm not sure we will get it right let's wait and see. 0

jdtractor96 added 16:24 - Dec 26

Usually to win a game of football you need to have a meaningful shot on target 2

Ipswich_Sniffer added 16:24 - Dec 26

Azon and McAteer are league 1 players. Fix it in the transfer window please. 1

ITFCSG added 16:25 - Dec 26

Sounding like a broken record now. Pointless to dominate the game if you can't score and WIN. Can he explain why subs were made in the 70th minute when we were in the ascendancy? Can he explain his insistence to start the useless Azon and McAteer, and even when they were crap, not haul them off after the break? Blablabla 2

ArnieM added 16:29 - Dec 26

McKenna frustrated.... welcome to the fans perspective then.



Thus Town squad kicks

Spontaneity

Pace

Intensity

Change of pace

Willingness to shoot

Poor ability to pass to another Town player

Poor first touch

Ponderous on the ball

Laboured in build up play

Minimal over lapping play - what's McK done with Davis?

Minimal crosses into the opposition box.



How the hell are we 3rd? 3

ArnieM added 16:32 - Dec 26

Get Morsy back for Gods sake

Return Akpom and Azon. Neither are good enough even if McKenna does ever decide to play them in their correct position. We need TWO strikers .



2

ArnieM added 16:34 - Dec 26

This was an injury hit Millwall team and we couldnt lay a glove on them. Just how bloody POOR is that! 0

WestSussexBlue added 16:40 - Dec 26

Relying on Azon or Akpom to score the goals whilst Hirst is out, is like expecting Putin to turn up for a Boxing Day drink with Zelensky. Unfortunately these Two just aren’t good enough. Some important recruitment both in and out needs to happen in January. 1

AJW1971 added 16:51 - Dec 26

I don’t see lessons being learned or improvements in performance from earlier in season. Given the level of player investment and mgr salary this is a major concern for the second half of the season

-1

tetchris added 16:56 - Dec 26

Biggest problem is the lack of a decent finisher/striker. Akpom is way off, Azon shows promise but isn’t finished article, Hurst injured, Szmodics always injured, Egeli same as Azon. With hurst out we probably need one experienced striker and a young striker from a premier league club. We can’t wait until the end of January, MA’s team must act, and act quickly. I want to see at least one striker signed in the first week of January if we are really serious about promotion either via top two (looking unlikely atm) or via the play offs. Some of current squad will either have to leave permanently or go out on loan to make space. Johnson, Young, reluctantly Humphreys (who KM seems to ignore completely) and Baggott. No I don’t want Ogbene, Chaplin, or Morsy back in January they aren’t the answer! 0

blueboy1981 added 16:59 - Dec 26

Does anyone value McKenna’s cr#p post match comments anymore ? - just like his routine Substitutions irrespective of game situation.

He is simply the perfect example of a OneTrick Pony, cosy in his stable, boring, and incapable of more than we continue to see - unfortunately.

Time for the acceptance of TRUTH. 0

Linkboy13 added 17:05 - Dec 26

The fees we have paid for some of our players are outrageous and ive not got any confidence things will get any better in the January transfer window our recruitment policy needs a complete overhaul. By the way Aston villa paid Middlesborough just 8 million for Morgan Rogers. 2

Churchmans_crate added 17:23 - Dec 26

A point away at Millwall is not a bad result. 1

wokingblue added 17:29 - Dec 26

Well that was a frustrating one and I see the TWTD boo boys are at work already. Not great but equally not a disaster with a clean sheet and a draw away from home at the club below us. I watched the Coventry game and theirs wasn't a brilliant performance but they managed to get a goal which was the difference. Boro drew, Hull drew and conceded two and Preston drew. I think Coventry are benefiting from a very average championship this season of which we are unfortunately part of. We can still finish in the play offs but to be frank do we really want it. We have to improve significantly if we were to go up. 0

ArnieM added 17:32 - Dec 26

Its Groundhog Day Wokingblue. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments