Neil: I Thought We Might Have Nicked It

Friday, 26th Dec 2025 16:46

Millwall manager Alex Neil was pleased with his side’s display as they drew 0-0 with the Blues at the Den and felt his side might even have nicked a winning goal.

Neil went into the game with a number of players out injured, among them former Town midfielder Massimo Luongo, who was providing co-commentary in the press box, and suspended forward Femi Azeez.

“I was quite pleased. We know Ipswich are going to be a strong side,” Neil said. “I thought in the first half, when it came to the final third areas, we had better moments than they did.

“We had two or three moments where Caleb [Taylor] has a good, the keeper, I think, palmed it onto the bar.

“Camiel Neghli gets down the side but needed to find a better cutback. The one where we land on a flick from Mika [Mihailo Ivanovic], he needs to pick out Aidomo [Emakhu] and one Mika gets down the side as well. I thought we had two or three good crosses into the box for Tristan [Crama].

“We had one in the second half where Aidomo puts it over the bar and then we had the goal in the second half [netted by Neghli] that got disallowed. I think it probably was half a step offside when it happens.

“The only one I can really remember of note when [Millwall keeper] Max [Crocombe] makes a save is the one when [Jaden] Philogene cuts in the left side in the second half and he saves it with his feet.

“I thought all in all, for the qualities we know Ipswich have got and for how stretched we are at the moment, having to take Billy [Mitchell] off after 70 minutes to protect him, I thought the lads did extremely well.

“I was really pleased with the effort they put into the game. I didn’t think they deserved to lose the game by any stretch. If anything, I thought if anyone was going to nick it, it would have been us nicking it rather than them, albeit they did control more of the ball in the second half.”

Neil was asked if he was happy to have held on for the draw, but felt that underplayed his team’s contribution to the game.

“I think when you say held on, I think that’s a little bit of a disservice, albeit we did concede the ball,” he continued.

“But I don’t think we were getting peppered by any means. I didn’t think there was chance after chance. I think the only one I can remember we actually cleared it when it [a Jack Clarke cross] came across the face and Joe [Bryan] hooked it out for a corner.

“I thought we were good value. Keeping a clean sheet was important. Obviously, the last couple of results haven’t been great and we needed to make sure we didn’t lose today. I think that’s important for the confidence of the team and the confidence of the fans, certainly at home.

“And I think we were playing against, we all know, one of the best teams in the league, so for us to do what we did today with how many players we’ve got missing was a good yardstick for us.”

Photo: TWTD