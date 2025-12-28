Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Nordsjælland Sporting Director Reveals Walle Egeli Goals Clause
Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 11:20

FC Nordsjælland director of football Alexander Riget has revealed that the Danish club receives a top-up on the fee the Blues paid for Sindre Walle Egeli every time the Norwegian forward scores for Town.

The Blues splashed out an initial £17.5 million for Walle Egeli in August, the highest figure ever paid by a Championship club.

In addition to that, the deal is understood to include a further £4.4 million in add-ons, some of which have already been triggered.

Speaking to the Transferguru podcast, Riget hints he’s now cheering Walle Egeli goals alongside Town supporters.

“In Sindre's case, there is a pretty big bonus package. Personally, I have become a big Ipswich fan because I hope they do well in the Championship,” he said.

“There are many, many ways you can do it, but when he scores a goal for Ipswich, it’s not necessarily bad for FC Nordsjælland, I would say.”

The Norwegian international has scored twice for the Blues so far, the first the late equaliser at Blackburn and the second the vital opener in the 3-0 home victory over leaders Coventry, who Town travel to face on Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



BotesdaleBlue added 11:37 - Dec 28
This is a new one on me. These add on/sell on/buyback clauses seem to know no bounds.

By any measure, an additional potential £4.4 million add-on clause (over 25%) is a significant sum. Part of the total, I suspect, will be promotion to the prem, in which case all parties will all be happy.
1

WestSussexBlue added 12:27 - Dec 28
Might explain why he’s not being played as a CF. If he starts scoring more does that mean he may end up in goal.
1

muccletonjoe added 12:31 - Dec 28
Ffs you have got to be kidding me ?
2

jas0999 added 12:49 - Dec 28
This is clearly big money, when the club pay such a fee and then a large amount of potential add ons. It’s why I’m fairly certain the board won’t accept anything less than automatic promotion this season and rightly so considering this type of investment. When you think of the fees paid for Numez and McAteer as well …
0

ArnieM added 12:55 - Dec 28
Lol that's why he keeps missing then !!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025