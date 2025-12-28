Nordsjælland Sporting Director Reveals Walle Egeli Goals Clause
Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 11:20
FC Nordsjælland director of football Alexander Riget has revealed that the Danish club receives a top-up on the fee the Blues paid for Sindre Walle Egeli every time the Norwegian forward scores for Town.
The Blues splashed out an initial £17.5 million for Walle Egeli in August, the highest figure ever paid by a Championship club.
In addition to that, the deal is understood to include a further £4.4 million in add-ons, some of which have already been triggered.
Speaking to the Transferguru podcast, Riget hints he’s now cheering Walle Egeli goals alongside Town supporters.
“In Sindre's case, there is a pretty big bonus package. Personally, I have become a big Ipswich fan because I hope they do well in the Championship,” he said.
“There are many, many ways you can do it, but when he scores a goal for Ipswich, it’s not necessarily bad for FC Nordsjælland, I would say.”
The Norwegian international has scored twice for the Blues so far, the first the late equaliser at Blackburn and the second the vital opener in the 3-0 home victory over leaders Coventry, who Town travel to face on Monday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Championship Preview: Millwall by ad_wilkin
Millwall are now one of the most established teams in the Championship having been in the division since 2017. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, and will be hoping to take the next step this season.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.23 - Magic Moments by The_Flashing_Smile
Hard to know what to make of this one. As we’ve seen so often - no matter the opposition - a disappointing, disjointed first half, which we nevertheless led in.
Championship Preview: Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
The league’s basement side Sheffield Wednesday provide the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing performance and result against Leicester.
A Song for Sindre by SpiritOfJohn
Sindre Walle Egeli
Plays for Ipswich Town FC
He can shoot and he can ski
Sindre Walle Egeli
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]