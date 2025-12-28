Nordsjælland Sporting Director Reveals Walle Egeli Goals Clause

Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 11:20

FC Nordsjælland director of football Alexander Riget has revealed that the Danish club receives a top-up on the fee the Blues paid for Sindre Walle Egeli every time the Norwegian forward scores for Town.

The Blues splashed out an initial £17.5 million for Walle Egeli in August, the highest figure ever paid by a Championship club.

In addition to that, the deal is understood to include a further £4.4 million in add-ons, some of which have already been triggered.

Speaking to the Transferguru podcast, Riget hints he’s now cheering Walle Egeli goals alongside Town supporters.

“In Sindre's case, there is a pretty big bonus package. Personally, I have become a big Ipswich fan because I hope they do well in the Championship,” he said.

“There are many, many ways you can do it, but when he scores a goal for Ipswich, it’s not necessarily bad for FC Nordsjælland, I would say.”

The Norwegian international has scored twice for the Blues so far, the first the late equaliser at Blackburn and the second the vital opener in the 3-0 home victory over leaders Coventry, who Town travel to face on Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images