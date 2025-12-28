South West Branch Meet-Up For Coventry City Clash
Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 21:07
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Monday’s game at Coventry City (KO 6pm).
The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street in Bristol, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the table-topping Sky Blues.
