South West Branch Meet-Up For Coventry City Clash
Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 21:07

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Monday’s game at Coventry City (KO 6pm).

The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street in Bristol, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the table-topping Sky Blues.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



