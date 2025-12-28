Keeper Fletcher Saves Penalty on Debut For Loan Club

Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 21:38

Academy keeper Will Fletcher has joined Isthmian League North Division Takeley on a 28-day loan and saved a penalty on his debut in a 3-1 defeat at Cambridge City yesterday.

Fletcher, a second-year scholar, was on loan with Brantham Athletic earlier in the season.

The 17-year-old has been a regular in the Blues’ U18s this season and has also been on the bench for the U21s.

Fletcher, who joined Town as an U15 after spells with AFC Sudbury and Woodbridge Town, is the godson of former Blues defender Thomas Gaardsøe, who lived next door to his parents during his time at Portman Road.

Photo: TWTD