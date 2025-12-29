Davis Misses Out at Coventry

Monday, 29th Dec 2025 17:02 Town have made four changes for this evening’s live Sky game at Coventry with Leif Davis missing out due to illness Jacob Greaves comes in for his first start since the 2-0 win against his old club Hull City just over a month ago and his first at left-back since the home match with Brentford in May. Jack Taylor returns at the centre of midfield, Sindre Walle Egeli wide on the right and Jack Clarke on the left with Jens Cajuste, Kasey McAteer and Jaden Philogene dropping to the bench. Cameron Humphreys returns to the squad. Boss Kieran McKenna is taking charge of his 197th Town game, four years to the day since his first, taking him above Bill McGarry in terms of most matches with the club and up to eighth on that list behind Sir Bobby Robson, Scott Duncan, George Burley, Sir Alf Ramsey, Mick McCarthy, Bobby Ferguson and John Lyall. Former Blues central defender Luke Woolfenden starts for leaders Coventry, who make two changes from the side which beat Swansea 1-0 at home on Boxing Day. Miguel Brau replaces Jake Bidwell at left-back and Haji Wright takes over from one-time Town target Ellis Simms up front. Centre-half Bobby Thomas again misses out with a calf strain. Coventry: Rushworth, Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Kitching, Brau, Grimes, Torp, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Wright. Subs: Wilson, Allen, Simms, Kesler-Hayden, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, Perry, Andrews. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Young, Johnson, Humphreys, Cajuste, Burns, McAteer, Philogene, Akpom. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).

Photo: Matchday Images



Cookieboy added 17:05 - Dec 29

Greaves will do a job. Looks a solid back four aerial wise 3

Dissboyitfc added 17:12 - Dec 29

Greaves has done well at left back in the past! 4

armchaircritic59 added 17:13 - Dec 29

Well my selection on another link was well out, as expected! Didn't know Davis was unwell at the time either. Happy with Greaves at left back, personally If you take the strengths and weaknesses of them both, in my opinon there's little difference. So he's going to have a mare this evening! 0

Linkboy13 added 17:19 - Dec 29

Big loss probably our main attacking threat in partnership with Philogene. Greaves will do a decent job at left back but is primarily a defender where as Davis main strength is his threat going forward so two different types of player. 1

ThaiBlue added 17:20 - Dec 29

Atom up front really. 0

ThaiBlue added 17:21 - Dec 29

Azom 0

tetchris added 17:23 - Dec 29

Good to see Cam Humphrey’s in the squad. 2

runaround added 17:24 - Dec 29

The players are definitely going to have to “run towards adversity “ tonight to get anything out of this game

Irrespective of the result tonight we will have 22 games left to try and gain automatic promotion. All tonight’s results will do is tell us how many points we need to make up on Boro to achieve our goal 3

Bazza8564 added 17:26 - Dec 29

Would have preferred to see what Akpom can do in the 9 up top, but Greaves and Taylor gives us (hopefully) a bit more solidity defensively. We can unleash Burns Akpom Philogene and Cajuste later 1

Tedray added 17:30 - Dec 29

A very strong more slightly defensive team It may confuse Coventry not having Jaden to deal with.If only we had a great physical striker to round it off.It will be a very interesting test.Come on the Blues. 1

armchaircritic59 added 17:38 - Dec 29

I actually don't think Coventry are as good as the table suggests. What they most certainly are is consistent in an incredibly inconsistent and poor league. They would get a tonking on a regular basis with that side in the PL. Sounds familiar! We'd have to replace almost the whole team yet again! -1

jas0999 added 17:39 - Dec 29

Need to improve on very very poor away form. 2 points from Oxford, Blackburn and Millwall is nowhere near good enough, and means a win tonight is essential. Can’t afford not to win five straight away games if serious about promotion. We neat Coventry 4-1 last season albeit in a cup tie. Hopefully more of the same! 0

