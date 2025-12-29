Davis Misses Out at Coventry
Monday, 29th Dec 2025 17:02
Town have made four changes for this evening’s live Sky game at Coventry with Leif Davis missing out due to illness
Jacob Greaves comes in for his first start since the 2-0 win against his old club Hull City just over a month ago and his first at left-back since the home match with Brentford in May.
Jack Taylor returns at the centre of midfield, Sindre Walle Egeli wide on the right and Jack Clarke on the left with Jens Cajuste, Kasey McAteer and Jaden Philogene dropping to the bench. Cameron Humphreys returns to the squad.
Boss Kieran McKenna is taking charge of his 197th Town game, four years to the day since his first, taking him above Bill McGarry in terms of most matches with the club and up to eighth on that list behind Sir Bobby Robson, Scott Duncan, George Burley, Sir Alf Ramsey, Mick McCarthy, Bobby Ferguson and John Lyall.
Former Blues central defender Luke Woolfenden starts for leaders Coventry, who make two changes from the side which beat Swansea 1-0 at home on Boxing Day.
Miguel Brau replaces Jake Bidwell at left-back and Haji Wright takes over from one-time Town target Ellis Simms up front. Centre-half Bobby Thomas again misses out with a calf strain.
Coventry: Rushworth, Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Kitching, Brau, Grimes, Torp, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Wright. Subs: Wilson, Allen, Simms, Kesler-Hayden, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, Perry, Andrews.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Young, Johnson, Humphreys, Cajuste, Burns, McAteer, Philogene, Akpom. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).
Photo: Matchday Images
