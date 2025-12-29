Burns: An Incredibly Special Moment

Monday, 29th Dec 2025 21:23 by Kallum Brisset

Town winger Wes Burns has described the surreal moment in scoring his first goal back from injury in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Burns struck just five minutes after coming on as a substitute on only his second appearance back since rupturing his ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] against Liverpool in January.

His first goal in 19 months ensured Town maintained the pressure on the Championship’s top two in condemning runaway leaders Coventry to a first home defeat of the season.

After his strike in front of the 2,000 travelling Blues supporters, an emotional Burns said: “It’s such an amazing feeling. I thought the lads were excellent to a man.

“For me to have that moment really puts the icing on the cake. To turn around after the celebration and see all my teammates so happy for me means the world.

“When Clarkey [Jack Clarke] scores the first one, you can see the limbs in the away end. It means so much to us all.

“We’re all fighting for one goal which is to get promoted at the end of the season. Whether it’s me that scores or anyone else in the team that scores, if we win we all win.

“An incredibly special moment for me. Not only for me but for my family, my partner and my little boy at home as well as being such a big goal for the team as well to get us over the line tonight.

“It’s been such a long road and process for me to get back to this point, the highs and lows of football as they say. An incredible night for me.

“A surreal feeling. I can’t really describe or explain it in words. If I could bottle it up and sell it, I’d be a billionaire. An incredible feeling.

“As it’s coming across, I just thought if I get a strong contact and put it back the way it’s come, there’s half a chance it goes in. I got lucky, I think it goes through Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden]’s legs and the keeper doesn’t see it so it nestles in the bottom corner.”

Asked what the message was from manager Kieran McKenna, Burns said: “He’s not putting too much pressure on me at the moment, which is brilliant for me. Before I came on, he said go out there and enjoy it, you’ve worked so hard to be where you are now.

“He’s just glad to have me back involved in the squads and being able to utilise me off the bench whenever he needs to. He always tells me to just go and enjoy it."

The Blues result in the West Midlands could be viewed as a statement result, as Town completed a league double over the Sky Blues, who have now lost two-thirds of their matches this season against the Suffolk side.

“I’ve said before that it’s consistency we need to find now, that’s it in a nutshell,” Burns said. “If we can put a win streak together of four, five, six, seven games like Coventry have done with their home form.

“If you can find that sort of form in this league, you fly up the table so fast. The gap from us to first is quite big, but there’s no way that we can’t catch them.

“The league is so crazy this year. Coventry have been the standout, excellent team, they’re on 50-odd points already and scored loads and loads of goals so they’re obviously the standout team.

“Everyone can beat everyone in this league. It’s more about consistency for us now. A win like tonight really can kickstart your season. Over the Christmas period, there’s so many games that come thick and fast. If you can nail down consistency over this period going into January, it stands you in good stead come the end of the season.

“With the quality and the availability we’ve had in the squad throughout the season so far, everyone’s managed to keep themselves fit which is an amazing feat for the squad and the rehab squad. It will stand us in good stead come the end of the season.

“We were a little bit disappointed coming away from Millwall thinking we probably should have taken three points from the game, I know we weren’t at our best in the game.

“Football in this league, the turnaround is so fast that we didn’t have time to dwell on it and the heads were firmly focused on this one and ready to go. I thought the lads, to a man, were excellent tonight.

“The games come thick and fast, we’ve got Oxford in three days so we need to focus on that one now.”

Photo: TWTD