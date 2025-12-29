McKenna: A Brilliant Moment

Monday, 29th Dec 2025 21:50

Blues manager Kieran McKenna was delighted to see fit-again winger Wes Burns net the second goal in his side’s 2-0 victory over leaders Coventry City at the CBS Arena, the Welshman having made his return after 335 days out due to a ruptured ACL earlier in the week.

Burns, 31, who suffered the injury at Liverpool in January, made his comeback as a late sub in Town’s 0-0 draw at Millwall on Boxing Day, then came on in the 78th minute this afternoon, netting his first goal since the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield which confirmed promotion to the Premier League in May 2024.

“A brilliant moment, one of the best moments of the season, maybe of my time here, to be honest,” McKenna said.

“Delighted for Wes, for his family, for the staff and the medical team, who worked really hard with him.

“Really nice for the supporters, obviously they’ve got a great affinity with Wes, great for his teammates, who have seen the hard work he has put in and have really missed him.

“And even as a manager, you enjoy all wins, all goals, but one like that is a little bit special and they’re moments to really cherish.”

Asked whether with so much change at Town last summer, he might have looked to move Burns on along with a number of other established players from the last few seasons, McKenna said that was never in his thoughts.

“I don’t think that was ever a debate, certainly through his injury, first and foremost,” he said. “I can’t remember what his contract situation was, but it’s a given that we would have looked after him right the way through his rehab and right the way through to getting him back fit.

“And then we know the qualities that he has that we really value in this division and he showed in the Premier League last year that he can contributed in that division as well.

“You never know how long it’s going to take for someone to get back, you don’t want pressure on these things, so we’ve given him as much time and the staff have done a great job with him.

“We were always going to look after him in the right way but then, if he could get back well this season, it was never really a debate not to have him as a contributor this year.”

