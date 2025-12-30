Blues Among Clubs Linked With Stevenage Youngster

Tuesday, 30th Dec 2025 15:14

Town are reported to be one of a number of sides keen on Stevenage teenager Ryan Doherty.

The 17-year-old broke into Boro’s first team for EFL Trophy games last season - and later had a spell on loan in non-league with Potters Bar Town - and this term has featured in League One.

In total, he has made seven starts and four sub appearances, two of those starts and one game from the bench in the league.

According to Football Insider, the Blues, AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City have all registered their interest in the central midfielder, who joined Stevenage’s youth set-up as an U8.

Doherty, who is in his second year as an academy scholar, signed a professional deal in August after he turned 17.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect