Trio in Team of the Week
Wednesday, 31st Dec 2025 10:03
Blues trio Christian Walton, Jack Clarke and Marcelino Nunez have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following the 2-0 win at Coventry.
Walton kept his seventh clean sheet in 14 starts and his second in four days, Clarke scored one and was involved in the other, and Nunez assisted both goals as the Blues secured their first double of the season over the league leaders.
Also in the select XI was former Town defender Cameron Burgess, now with Swansea, who beat Oxford, who visit Portman Road tomorrow, 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.
