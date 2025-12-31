Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Trio in Team of the Week
Wednesday, 31st Dec 2025 10:03

Blues trio Christian Walton, Jack Clarke and Marcelino Nunez have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following the 2-0 win at Coventry.

Walton kept his seventh clean sheet in 14 starts and his second in four days, Clarke scored one and was involved in the other, and Nunez assisted both goals as the Blues secured their first double of the season over the league leaders.

Also in the select XI was former Town defender Cameron Burgess, now with Swansea, who beat Oxford, who visit Portman Road tomorrow, 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



trncbluearmy added 10:08 - Dec 31
CW had an excellent game a decent save and very commanding his cross collection was outstanding but
that save from JT by the cov keeper was from another world!
0

Saxonblue74 added 10:12 - Dec 31
Could easily have been 6 or 7 of our boys. Furlong, Greaves and Kipre definite contenders.
0

Saxonblue74 added 10:13 - Dec 31
....also Matusiwa
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025