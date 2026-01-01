Four Changes For Town Against Oxford
Thursday, 1st Jan 2026 14:21
Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s game against managerless Oxford United.
Leif Davis returns at left-back having been ill for the 2-0 win at Coventry on Monday, Jens Cajuste to the centre of midfield and Jaden Philogene to the left, while Chuba Akpom starts as the number nine for the first time.
Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon drop to the bench, while Cameron Humphreys is left out of the 20-man squad.
Oxford, who have first-team coach Craig Short in caretaker charge for the fourth time, also make four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Swansea on Monday.
Sam Long, Will Vaulks, Will Lankshear and Filip Krastev come in for Brodie Spencer, Luke Harris and Stanley Mills, who drop to the bench, while Nik Prelec misses out due to a groin injury.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Akpom. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, McAteer, Burns, Clarke, Azon.
Oxford: Cumming, Long, Helik, Brown, Currie, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Placheta, Krastev, Goodrham, Lankshear. Subs: Ingram, Spencer, Leigh, L Harris, Mills, Dembele, Romeny, M Harris, Bradshaw. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Championship Preview: Millwall by ad_wilkin
Millwall are now one of the most established teams in the Championship having been in the division since 2017. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, and will be hoping to take the next step this season.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.23 - Magic Moments by The_Flashing_Smile
Hard to know what to make of this one. As we’ve seen so often - no matter the opposition - a disappointing, disjointed first half, which we nevertheless led in.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]