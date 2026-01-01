Four Changes For Town Against Oxford

Thursday, 1st Jan 2026 14:21 Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s game against managerless Oxford United. Leif Davis returns at left-back having been ill for the 2-0 win at Coventry on Monday, Jens Cajuste to the centre of midfield and Jaden Philogene to the left, while Chuba Akpom starts as the number nine for the first time. Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon drop to the bench, while Cameron Humphreys is left out of the 20-man squad. Oxford, who have first-team coach Craig Short in caretaker charge for the fourth time, also make four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Swansea on Monday. Sam Long, Will Vaulks, Will Lankshear and Filip Krastev come in for Brodie Spencer, Luke Harris and Stanley Mills, who drop to the bench, while Nik Prelec misses out due to a groin injury. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Akpom. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Taylor, McAteer, Burns, Clarke, Azon. Oxford: Cumming, Long, Helik, Brown, Currie, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Placheta, Krastev, Goodrham, Lankshear. Subs: Ingram, Spencer, Leigh, L Harris, Mills, Dembele, Romeny, M Harris, Bradshaw. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton). Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



armchaircritic59 added 14:29 - Jan 1

Changes I'm not too surprised about. Personally I'd have kept the same team that beat Coventry as a " reward " for far and away the best performance of the season so far, that's probably why I'm not a football manager! I just believe in rewarding people who have done something good, not just in football. It is of course a squad game these days and not merely a first 11. I am however curious to see what Akpom could really do as a no9 given at lesasst 3/4 starts there. Well we're about to get another glimpse. 2

BangaloreBlues added 14:29 - Jan 1

Akpom will get a hattrick and KMK will have a light bulb going off! :-) 1

Northstandveteran added 14:30 - Jan 1

Oxford will be parking the bus this afternoon ( and who could blame them? )



It's very important that we get an early goal so they have to chase the game, opening themselves up and we can play our attacking game. 2

Ebantiass added 14:45 - Jan 1

The bus will well and truly get parked, just hoping we have enough guile in the team to open them up. 1

armchaircritic59 added 14:53 - Jan 1

Need to do what we did at Coventry, move the ball around quickly. No good just passing side to side and backwards with no pace. Let's hope lessons have been learned from recent past experiences. It's just a team playing defensively given a fancy modern day name. Nothing new under the sun, I've seen it hundreds of times, and I've seen it opened up on many occassions, here's to another one! 1

Bramidan added 14:56 - Jan 1

I don’t if we score early they will chase the game. I think it will be a damage limitation exercise. 0

Buryblue78 added 14:58 - Jan 1

Following the best performance of the season it’s tempting to call for the same side

However Oxford are no Coventry

They are the type of side and set up we’ve struggled with for years

I’m more concerned with the approach to play against 11 men the bus and the driver parked in front of the goal

Ok if we get an early goal then that changes everything but the possession based game will only lead to crowd frustration if not

It’s a different challenge today and will be tough in different ways to Monday

Hope Akpom gets a goal today and we continue the great form of late

It takes different kind of performances to get to the top in my view but we will see 0

TimmyH added 14:59 - Jan 1

Had a feeling Akpom would start up front...he really needs to take his opportunity! feel a bit for Greaves at LB whom did well on Tuesday. 0

scooby added 15:28 - Jan 1

What is going on with the atmosphere at Portman road nowadays 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments