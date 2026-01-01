Ipswich Town 2-1 Oxford United - Match Report

Thursday, 1st Jan 2026 17:03 Town began 2026 with a 2-1 victory over Oxford United at Portman Road, a result which moves the Blues above Middlesbrough and into the top two. Jaden Philogene opened the scoring in the 17th minute, before Will Lankshear levelled for the visitors on 34, but Chuba Akpom restored the lead five minutes before half-time and that proved enough to take all three points. Town made four changes from the team which beat leaders Coventry 2-0 on Monday evening. Leif Davis returned at left-back having been ill, Jens Cajuste was back in the centre of midfield and Philogene on the left, while Akpom started as the number nine for the first time. Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon dropped to the bench, while Cameron Humphreys was left out of the 20-man squad. Oxford, who have first-team coach Craig Short in caretaker charge for the fourth time, also made four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Swansea on Monday. Sam Long, Will Vaulks, Lankshear and Filip Krastev came in for Brodie Spencer, Luke Harris and Stanley Mills, who dropped to the bench, while Nik Prelec missed out due to a groin injury. Town started brightly, Sindre Walle Egeli hitting an early shot against a defender on the edge of the box after good work from Cajuste and Akpom. On seven, Cajuste drove forward and fed Marcelino Nunez, who turned the ball onto Akpom on the left of the area. The on-loan Ajax man lost his footing but stabbed back to the Chilean, who also slipped, before teeing-up Walle Egeli to the right on the 18-yard line, but the Norwegian’s shot looped over. The Blues continued to dominate and in the 11th minute Nunez brought the ball to the edge of the box before playing to Walle Egeli to his right, a defender intercepting. A shot would probably have been a better idea. Having been in complete control from the off, Town finally went in front in the 17th minute. A flowing move down the right ended with Davis flicking into the path of Philogene on the left of the box, but Long did well to block. Krastev sought to bring the ball out for Oxford, however, the Bulgarian was stopped in his tracks by Cajuste, who dispossessed him and played it to Philogene on the edge of the area, the former Aston Villa man cutting outside and then inside Long before hitting a trademark low shot across keeper Jamie Cumming and into the corner of the net. The home crowd delightedly celebrated Philogene’s ninth goal of the season, all having come at Portman Road. The visitors were forced into a change in the 23rd minute when Tyler Goodrham was helped off the field having suffered a knock, Siriki Dembele taking over. Within a minute, the Blues should have made it 2-0. Walle Egeli crossed deep from the right, Davis headed back towards the penalty spot from the far post and Philogene lofted his volley over the bar. Four minutes after coming on, Dembele got his name in referee Will Finnie’s book for shoving Darnell Furlong over the advertising hoarding after the pair had wrestled as they chased the ball. As the half hour-mark passed, Long headed over from Oxford’s first corner of the afternoon. And in the 34th minute, they equalised. Cajuste ran into trouble just inside his own half and Przemyslaw Placheta was sent away on the right. The Pole played inside to Krastev, who spun on the edge and turned it into the path of Lankshear, who shot across Christian Walton and into the net, the on-loan Tottenham striker’s sixth goal of the season. It was a case of Town being too casual, the intensity of the performance having dropped in the spell following the break for Goodrham’s injury. Oxford threatened again in the 38th minute, Jack Currie shooting well into the North Stand after Krastev had been held up and then forced to play a deeper pass than he would have wanted to from a promising area on the right of the area. And two minutes later, the Blues restored their lead. Nunez turned Walle Egeli’s pass into feet on the right corner of the box into the path of Furlong, whose low cross took a deflection and Akpom got in ahead of Yellows’ skipper Michal Helik to divert the ball low into the far corner of the net for his second goal of the season and first at Portman Road. The Blues quickly went looking for a third, Nunez and Cajuste exchanging passes and the Chilean hooking a ball over the Oxford backline but the Swede was unable to make a clean contact and Cumming claimed. Moments later, Nunez unleashed a strike from distance which Cumming batted away to his right, then Akpom shot wide in the aftermath of a corner and Philogene shot low and wide of Cumming’s right post from distance. In the closing moments of three additional minutes, Cedric Kipre did well to nod a deep corner from the left back across goal but no Town player was able to get onto it. The Blues were warmly applauded off at the break having dominated from the off, scoring a well-deserved first goal through Philogene. Their performance drifted midway through the half, however, and Oxford scored via their first serious attack, before Town stepped it up again and, having restored their lead via a confidence-boosting goal for Akpom, might have gone in further ahead at the break having created a number of late chances. Oxford swapped Placheta for Stanley Mills, son of former Norwich defender Danny Mills, ahead of the second half. Six minutes after the restart, the U’s had a great chance to level for a second time. Blues skipper O’Shea and Lankshear tangled as a ball was played over the top, the Tottenham loanee knocking it into the path of Brian De Keersmaecker, who had lost Cajuste and was through on goal, however, the Belgian shanked his shot well past Walton’s right post. Following that lucky escape, Town almost made it 3-1, O’Shea heading powerfully towards goal and a defender blocking on the line. The Blues maintained the pressure, Nunez’s 55th-minute cut-back from the right just stabbed away from Akpom. A minute later, the former Boro man was fed in on goal and battled with both Oxford centre-halves to get to the ball, but Ciaron Brown threw himself to the deck, much to the annoyance of the Town striker and after a brief dust-up, the pair were booked. On 58, Davis crossed from the left and Nunez took a touch to turn before hitting a shot which Cumming turned over. A minute later, Nunez shot deep into the North Stand following a corner, then in the 62nd minute the Yellows’ keeper was forced into his best stop of the afternoon by the Chile international. After Akpom had been fouled by Helik, who was yellow-carded, Nunez curled the free-kick to the top corner, Cumming somehow getting across and up to his left to flip it past the post. Town made their first changes in the 68th minute, Sindre Walle and Nunez making way for one-time U’s loanee Wes Burns, making his first appearance at home since his return from injury, and Clarke. Soon after the changes, with Clarke playing as the 10, Azor Matusiwa struck a shot from the edge which deflected wide off Vaulks. Oxford switched Krastev for Luke Harris in the 73rd minute with the game having gone a little flat. Town had a good chance to make it 3-1 a minute later when Cajuste battled well just inside the Oxford half and Akpom was played in on goal, however, Brown took it off the frontman as he was looking to find space to shoot. As the game moved into its final quarter of an hour, Vaulks was booked for his reaction to having been penalised for a foul on Philogene on the Blues’ left, moments before Town swapped Akpom and Cajuste for Azon and Taylor. Town found themselves under a bit of pressure as the match crossed the 80-minute mark mark, to some degree their own making having been unable to keep the ball or threaten further. On 84 Town swapped Philogene for Ashley Young, who went into central midfield with Taylor the number 10 and Clarke on the left, while Oxford switched danger man Lankshear for Mark Harris. The Blues began to get the game under control again and in the 88th minute, O’Shea headed under the bar and into Cumming’s arms from a Clarke cross from the left. In the final minute of three added on, Town put themselves under unnecessary pressure, visitors’ keeper Cumming making his way up for a corner, but Furlong headed away and referee Will Finnie blew his whistle moments later to confirm the Blues’ fourth home win on the bounce. Town really ought to have had the game put to bed earlier on, but a combination of some excellent Cumming saves, the one from Nunez’s free-kick the pick, and not overly clinical finishing kept the visitors in the game. Oxford had one big chance early in the half but on this occasion were unable to frustrate the Blues, who start 2026 by breaking into the top six, going ahead of Middlesbrough, who were beaten 1-0 at Derby, by a point. Leaders Coventry’s 1-1 draw at Charlton means the gap to the top is now down to eight points. The Blues are next in action at Portsmouth, who were hammered 5-0 at Bristol City this afternoon, on Sunday. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 76), Walle Egeli (Burns 68), Nunez (Clarke 68), Philogene (Young 84), Akpom (Azon 76). Unused: Palmer, Greaves, Johnson, McAteer. Oxford: Cumming, Long, Helik, Brown, Currie, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Placheta (Mills 46), Krastev (L Harris 73), Goodrham (Dembele 23), Lankshear (M Harris 84). Unused: Ingram, Spencer, Leigh, Romeny, Bradshaw. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton). Att: 28,199. Photo: Matchday Images



55015Deltic added 17:05 - Jan 1

Not great by Town but it’s the mentality that worries me if we are up against it our heads go down. That’s my only concern at moment.

The rest of Championship are doing us a favour!

Well done Town a wins a win! 2nd

Great Akpom scored as the no. 9 - leave him there…….He will only get better. 0

ChingShady added 17:05 - Jan 1

Weird feeling after that one. It felt like we dominated the game, but at the same time Oxford did carve us open a couple of times, better teams would have taken those chances. The 1 on 1 De Keersmaecker should of made that 2-2, great defending by him in the end....



Oxford really do seem to be a bit of a bogey team. Nunez, Cajuste and Mati were far too much for them today, you could’ve picked any of the three for MOTM.



Top two and on to the next. Don’t we usually go on a strong run from January through to March? I think our squad depth is going to pose a real challenge to Coventry — it’ll be interesting to see if they can maintain their run.



COYB! 10

Saxonblue74 added 17:05 - Jan 1

First half was decent all barring the moments for their goal. Apart from that, edge of the seat stuff for the wrong reason. Huge relief to hear the final whistle. Great results elsewhere. Let's all watch Coventry hand us the top spot in the coming weeks and months! 9

tomisamos11 added 17:07 - Jan 1

Decent showing, that. Cajuste and Matusiwa had control. Nunez made us tick. Defensively mostly untroubled. Chuba got a goal and had some tidy hold up and link up. Davis and Philogene always look dangerous.



Need to be a bit more deadly. Subs stalled momentum. 2nd in the league! Lets make go chase Coventry! 6

bristol_tractor added 17:07 - Jan 1

Top two, not top six! A very decent Christmas period for us! 8

BangaloreBlues added 17:10 - Jan 1

I didn't see the game so can't comment, but that scoreline is far too close for my liking!

However, three points gained, up to second and others dropping points.

I am writing this while listening to R5 and Aaron Paul just said "Norwich Shitty" while reading out the league positions! 2

TimmyH added 17:11 - Jan 1

Well got the win but nobody should be surprised it was a rather laboured win in the end, we very rarely put these types of opponents to bed. Had some chances to do so but not very clinical or the goalkeeper made some good saves.



Nice to see Akpom get a goal but not convinced by him, bit difficult to call MOTM as a number of players who did okay all a bit so so, might just give it to Furlong whom had a solid game.



Moving in the right direction and up to 2nd place and a decent festive return...a long way to go. 8

AYACCA added 17:14 - Jan 1

Result. On another day we score 5, sometimes it doesn't happen but it's 3 points. Another 3 Sunday and we're flying 4

Phil1969 added 17:16 - Jan 1

Just when I thought the dross on here couldn’t get worse. “ better teams “ we beat Coventry twice. Oxford frustrate that’s their game.

Planks. 7

blueboy1981 added 17:18 - Jan 1

Much possession, but so nice to hear that final whistle against a very poor team.

A disrupted performance by nearly half a team of changes again - Why is it ? -we’ll never have a cohesive settled team at this rate.

Never mind - 3 points just, and help from teams around, and we go 2nd !!

Not a bad start to the New Year - but still concerns !

Well Done ALL. 1

poet added 17:20 - Jan 1

I thought Town made hard work of this game. We scored 2 very good goals and when we played through them we made them look almost stationary. But for me, there were too many slow and awkward passages of play from us, giving them something to play for.



Nice to see Akpom score, could well be because he’s short of match practice, but towards the end he struggled to close the opposition down.



The most important element of this game was 3 valuably points.

It’s looking good, we must keep the momentum going.

6

armchaircritic59 added 17:24 - Jan 1

Professional performance rather than breathtaking, doesn't matter, it's the result that counts, especially after another day when the other results went for us. Game should have probably been over in the first half. Credit to Oxford, never gave up and had 2/3 technically good players. I'm beginning to think Matusiwa might be related to an octopus! He seems somehow to grow an extra limb and just get to balls that he really shouldn't get to. Clearly MOM for me. Now on to Fratton Park. Portsmouth took a thumping today, probably best to ignore that and show them the same respect and level of preparation that you should show everyone in this league. I said before the Sheff W home game that I was treating the next 5 games as a festive season group, and was expecting an absolute minimum of 10 points from them. Well with one more left to play we have the 10, be a shame not to make it 13! 3

DifferentGravy added 17:25 - Jan 1

Apparently only second win in 17/18 attempts on New Years Day so will take the positives. A win, a well taken goal by Philo and a MOTM performance by Matisuwa. 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 17:26 - Jan 1

3 more points, great stuff, nervous at the end ut that's the Ipswich way. 2

SpiritOfJohn added 17:28 - Jan 1

Entertaining first half, but we couldn't put Oxford away after the break. Important that we stood firm and collected 3 points while our main rivals all faltered. Fair play to Oxford who caused our defence more problems than Coventry - that's the beauty of Championship football. 3

TedEJBrown added 17:30 - Jan 1

Performance wasn’t as good as against Cov. 3 points is 3 points, and even better when Derby and Charlton give us New Years presents.



Time for a couple of cheeky offers for Hackney and Sargent. 4

jas0999 added 17:39 - Jan 1

Overall, I thought we deserved to win the game. But we made it very difficult for ourselves. Far too many missed chances again, and perhaps it’s me, but really don’t like these goal kicks which result in three players tapping the ball around. Makes me very nervous!



But, up to second. Another win. So all is good. Still think we need a striker, but good win, and hopefully follow it up with three more points against Pompey. A good days work. 6

Orraman added 17:41 - Jan 1

I know that a lot of us moaned and groaned about Kieran’s rotation policy earlier in season but it is now paying off with interest when we see the teams around us dropping points all over the place.

Not bad for a’one trick pony’ is it, Blueboy? 0

oioihardy added 17:43 - Jan 1

So happy for akpom !! Really hope he gets to play st more

Thought in patches we played well in patches we didnt



Thought walle was awful that game . Yes hes a player for the future but not a player for now personally when burns is fit he will take walle place.



Kipri and oshea have a proper good partnership now !! Thought jens had a decent game. If he didnt give away ball for the goal Thought thay would of been his best game for us!!

Bring the leeds boy in jan for our st and a matasiwa bench warmer type player and maybe another rw jobs a gooden



1

warktheline added 17:53 - Jan 1

A great 3 points, even more so with the set of results today! Come end of January Lampard will be looking at the stark reality of being chased down by McKenna’s boys ! 1

Cakeman added 17:53 - Jan 1

Excellent Three points from a game that was always likely to be tough.

As we saw earlier with Charlton these type of teams can trip us up if we are not fully focused.

Just did enough to get over the line thankfully.

I thought Nunez was outstanding once again. What a great signing this chap is.

Not trying to be critical but I cannot understand why he was subbed so early with the score only 2-1.

Need to make sure we convert a few more of the numerous chances we usually create each game.

Will be interesting to see who we sign in the coming weeks to help that. 0

Broadbent23 added 17:56 - Jan 1

Great that we are up to 2nd place but it felt like a struggle to put to the sword a struggling side. But both Coventry and Middlesbrough are hitting the buffers with erratic performances. Hopefully some transfers to boost the momentum. I just hope today was just tiredness and Oxford's desperation to avoid relegation. Portsmouth will be a changed side without Chappers and a demoralised side following their big defeat. Another 3 points to keep the 2 point average a game moving towards promotion. 0

Tellitasitis added 17:56 - Jan 1

Atm Egeli does not offer anything if McAteer was putting in those performances he would be getting battered all you hear people saying about his potential but if he is not doing it a spell on the bench is needed. 2

Lennie added 18:07 - Jan 1

This was a potential banana skin .. yes we struggle to break down teams who park the bus … but we persevered and ground out a good result… KMK knows what he is doing… squad rotation is not about disrupting consistency… it’s about using most players in squad who become familiar with each other on match day and can step in without disrupting our momentum… it ensures when we lose players ready made replacements are available… it also shares the workload (which is catching up with Coventry) … so as we move into 2026 we have positive momentum and can accommodate losing players to injuries and suspension. It also reduces the pressure on players playing time which reduces numbers of injuries. There are only 2or3 in squad who are not effectively first team so that gives a little space for new recruits… it’s a long race to May and we are nicely placed at the moment… who else in the league can say that with confidence COYB 1

EssexTractor added 18:07 - Jan 1

A strange match - first 25 minutes unplayable..Philogene may have scored a hattrick then came that somewhat faimliar feeling of allowing a relatively poor side believing that that they had hope of recovery and that perpetuated after the break.

Yes we are playing four games in this very short seasonal programme and despite our ability of being able to field good substitutes only few would have thought this was a premiership team in the waiting.

But positively Walton had no saves to make , that’s a plus , Kipre again looked solid but although playing under managerial instructions slow cross field passing between he and O’Shea not a mouth watering spectacle .and yes our both Nunez and Matisuwia do catch the eye

With the other results again favouring us, we should step it up a little

…I see no other Championship team being a threat to the “Main Attraction” next season, and with our renowned wealth and our players playing at their best we must surely be a short odds for promotion.If only … 1

