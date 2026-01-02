Mazionis Returns From Cheltenham and Taylor Could Join Him

Friday, 2nd Jan 2026 10:53

Central defender Jacob Mazionis has returned to the Blues from loan club Cheltenham Town.

The 19-year-old had been on a season-long loan with the Robins but hasn’t featured since September due to a foot injury.

The Lithuania U21 international made eight starts and one sub appearance for the League Two club.

Fellow Blues youngster Tommy Taylor also looks set to leave Cheltenham, despite manager Steve Cotterill having been a fan of the forward.

Cotterill is looking to reduce the number of loan players at Whaddon Road.

“Tommy is a funny one because I love him,” the veteran boss told GloucestershireLive following the 4-1 New Year’s Day defeat at Crewe. “He wasn't on the bench today because I felt I was covered in forward positions.

“With him being one of the loan players and a decision to be made, I need to sit down and have a chat with him. I already have done today, but I want to give him more time than that.

“I think he’s a great kid. I spoke to his agent the other day. We can’t strap ourselves with as many loans as we’ve just had. We might have to.

“The only other time I’ve been at a football club with seven loans was when I was manager of Pompey and we were in administration, so it was the only way I could get a squad together. I might have had eight at one stage.

“We have seven here, so you always have to leave two out and how do you work that? Sometimes you might want somebody more in a position so you have to have that loan, but you have another lad not doing anything.

“Whatever happens with Tommy, he needs to play more football than he’s had in the period of time I’ve had him. I wish Tommy was one of our own. I’d love to work with him over a period of time, but it’s how much football I can give him. He really needs regular football all the time.”

Taylor, 20, has made three starts - one in the league - and 11 sub appearances, scoring once.

Photo: TWTD