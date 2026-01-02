McKenna: Decision on Loanee Chaplin Part of Squad Assessment After Sunday

Friday, 2nd Jan 2026 12:00 Boss Kieran McKenna says decisions on whether to recall loan players such as Conor Chaplin, who has spent the first half of the season with his hometown side Portsmouth, the Blues’ opposition on Sunday, will be made when the squad as a whole is assessed after the weekend, the January transfer window having opened yesterday. Chaplin, 28, made a surprise deadline day return to Pompey, the club where he started his career, but with Town stressing at the time that the deal included a January recall clause. Asked whether there had been any talks regarding bringing one of the Blues’ double-promotion heroes back to Portman Road, McKenna says it would be wrong to say there had been no talks but that those situations would be addressed after the match at Fratton Park, for which Chaplin is ineligible. “The whole squad at the moment and assessments on what we want to do, ins or outs and the balance of the squad, it’s after Sunday, to be honest,” he said. “Of course, the club’s working hard behind the scenes but this has been such a busy run of games, things can change just like that. “So really, I know we’ll get to Sunday and we’ll look at the whole block of games and look at the four months since September and assess the group and where we think we could make any additions, where we might want to be a little bit tighter in the group and, of course, players you have on loan will be part of those discussions. “But really they’re for getting through this last league fixture and then we’ll assess everything.” Chaplin’s spell with Pompey, who are only a point off the relegation zone, has been underwhelming up to now, the 28-year-old having made 14 starts and five sub appearances without scoring. While latterly operating in his favoured number 10 position, the one-time Barnsley and Coventry man was often utilised wide on the right shortly after his return to Fratton Park. Speaking three weeks ago, Pompey boss John Mousinho was keen to keep Chaplin for the second half of the season. “I know Chappers is constantly pushing himself to increase his attacking output and contributing, in terms of goals and assists,” he told Portsmouth.co.uk. “That is a big focus for us going into the weekend, particularly with Conor. “He got a shot off early [at Swansea] which tested [Lawrence] Vigouroux when we broke and there was one where we would have maybe liked him to have taken it on his left foot. “When we’re in those positions, a confident Conor Chaplin playing at the top of his game in the Championship will test the goalkeeper, at least. “It’s just ongoing [with Town over his future] because that moment hasn’t arrived. That day hasn’t come yet, but we’ll keep in contact and we have really good contact with everyone there at the club, so we’ll make sure we stay in touch. We want him to stay.” The Blues have four other senior players out on loan, but seem unlikely to want to bring back keepers Aro Muric and Cieran Slicker from Sassuolo and Barnet respectively or striker Ali Al-Hamadi from Luton. Chieo Ogbene is reportedly not in Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder’s plans, however, it was stated that there was no recall clause in the deal when the Irish international, who has been out with a hamstring injury, joined the Blades. As is the case with Chaplin, Ogbene would not be able to play for another club this season having featured for the Blues and their loan side during 2025/26. Photo: Matchday Images



CaseyJones added 12:07 - Jan 2

Bring him back to Fxxk ! One of me favourite and most effective players the last 10 years . Come back to where you belong Chappers ❤️ 2

irishtim added 12:08 - Jan 2

A fit Ogbene would be an assit. I know we are over loaded on Rw but if johnson and H. Clarke are moved on he is a decent rwb. 0

Bazza8564 added 12:18 - Jan 2

Interesting one this, ive no strong feelings one way or the other, but with Nunez beginning to play so effectively in the ten and Egelli likely to move inside with Burns getting towards full fitness it would surprise me a bit if we did bring him back immediately.

Overall I think this will depend largely on what happens with squad numbers and the various dealings during the month and the ability to fit him within a 25 man squad. 0

Tedray added 12:34 - Jan 2

sorry but yesterdays man for me also shall we say lacks physicality - we have moved on and must have one eye on premier league quality players now -2

ITFC_1994 added 12:36 - Jan 2

Bring him back. His experience and leadership would be a huge asset, even if he only plays the odd game here or there. I'm not sure where we could find this in the window and it's much needed, so chappers coming back would be perfect... Nunez is playing very well in the ten but we are so light if he gets injured. The Smodz / Akpom experiment was a disaster and doesn't look like any of Clarke, Jade or W.E are going to be used there.



If chappers isn't to come back then I think we need to strengthen that position anyway and are we going to get anyone better suited then him? In January, in the championship, I'm not sure we will.... of course when we get promoted we need upgrades in that position but for now I'd stick with chappers...



I think Smods will leave in Jan too to be honest...



COYB 0

VanDusen added 12:40 - Jan 2

Now Burns is fit again this could be like the new signing we need especially as we don't really have a proper No.10 replacement for Nunez - still remember that Wolves game a year ago where they actually both played together and set up the goal that sent us on our way... 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:51 - Jan 2

Worth bearing in mind that Chappers would have to adjust to playing with different players back at PR. He slotted in beautifully with Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Broadhead etc in the past, but many have now gone so it would be another learning curve for him and unlikely to play week in week out. Heart says yes, head says no for me. 0

