Bristol City Confirm Morsy Signing

Friday, 2nd Jan 2026 12:54

Bristol City have confirmed the signing of former Blues skipper Sam Morsy on a six-month deal to the end of the season.

News that the Robins were close to landing the 34-year-old first emerged last week with the Egypt international having been training with them for a number of weeks and spotted at their 5-0 victory over Portsmouth yesterday.

Morsy left Kuwait SC after a short spell in September having departed the Blues in the summer.

“I am delighted to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I could see it was a really good fit for me,” Morsy told the Ashton Gate club’s official website.

“[Manager] Gerhard [Struber] has an infectious personality and is a real winner and I know the style of football he wants to play.

“I am going to give it everything I have got, and I am fully committed to this cause. I am joining an amazing football club and an amazing group.”

Robins technical director Brian Tinnion added: “We know what an experienced player Sam is and to have his quality on the pitch and his leadership in the dressing room is really exciting for us. We are so pleased to have him here until the end of the season.”

Morsy, who led the Blues to back-to-back promotions, will make a return to Portman Road later this month when the Robins are in Suffolk on Tuesday 20th January.

Photo: Reuters and Matchday Images