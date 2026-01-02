Town Win LMA Performance of the Week Award

Friday, 2nd Jan 2026 17:34

Town have won the League Managers Association’s Everest Men’s Performance of the Week Award for the 2-0 victory away against leaders Coventry City on Monday.

The Blues completed their first double of the season by defeating the Sky Blues at the CBS Arena, Jack Clarke and Wes Burns netting the goals.

The award is voted on by a panel featuring LMA chairman Martin O’Neill OBE, former Blues boss Mick McCarthy, Jess Creighton, Les Ferdinand MBE, Sir Alex Ferguson CBE, Barry Fry, Chris Hughton, Stuart Pearce MBE, Clare Tomlinson, Carla Ward and Rachel Yankey OBE.

Boss Kieran McKenna will receive the Everest Men’s Performance of the Week trophy.

Town last won the award for the 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United in September and prior to that the 2-1 win at Tottenham in November 2024.

Photo: Matchday Images