|Portsmouth v Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Sunday, 4th January 2026 Kick-off 15:00
Portsmouth v Ipswich Town - Predictions
Sunday, 4th Jan 2026 09:51 by Gav
Have you predicted the Pompey score yet? Eighty eight per cent of TWTD members are forecasting a Town win today, eight per cent a draw and four per cent for a home win.
The most commonly predicted result is a 2-0 win to Town with Jack Clarke the first scorer but what do you think?
To make your prediction, click here. It's never too late to join as there's a lot of points available each match if you successfully predict a high scoring game!
Prediction League Rules
The Prediction League - which doesn’t include cup matches - is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy.
You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four).
If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer.
The overall winner of the competition, which had 580 registered entrants last season, will receive £150 in Amazon vouchers with second receiving £100 and third £50.
Last year’s competition was won by BigAlsMate, who amassed 76 points, with fivetimers second on 71 and bigsarah third with 70.
Blogs
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quiet poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Championship Preview: Millwall by ad_wilkin
Millwall are now one of the most established teams in the Championship having been in the division since 2017. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, and will be hoping to take the next step this season.
