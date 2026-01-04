Portsmouth Game Off
Sunday, 4th Jan 2026 11:26
Town’s Championship match with Portsmouth has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Following a pitch inspection at Fratton Park, referee Leigh Doughty made the decision to call the game off due to an unplayable surface.
Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight on the South Coast, with the pitch showing little signs of improvement ahead of a scheduled 3pm kick-off.
Fratton Park has not got undersoil heating or a hybrid pitch, but Pompey confirmed they have had frost covers on since Friday.
A new date for the Blues’ trip will be confirmed in due course.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Sheffield United’s match against Oxford United also succumbed to the conditions with the fixture postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
