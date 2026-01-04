Wycombe Linked With Humphreys Move

Sunday, 4th Jan 2026 19:13

Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly interested in a reunion with former loanee Cameron Humphreys during January.

Humphreys enjoyed a very successful loan spell with the League One side last season, winning their Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old has rarely featured for the Blues this term, making three brief Championship sub appearances in addition to his only start in the Carabao Cup, and manager Kieran McKenna recently said he will consider sending the midfielder and Elkan Baggott out on loan this month.

According to the Bucks Free Press, the Chairboys, who are 10th in their division, could move to bring Humphreys back to Adams Park as they look to boost their midfield options for the second half of the campaign.

Town may prefer to look to send Humphreys out on loan to a lower-placed Championship club rather than for another spell in League One.

Oxford United could also be among those to show interest with Scott Mitchell, who worked with Humphreys in the Town academy and was behind his move to Wycombe, now the Yellows’ head of recruitment.

Photo: Matchday Images