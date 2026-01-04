Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wycombe Linked With Humphreys Move
Sunday, 4th Jan 2026 19:13

Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly interested in a reunion with former loanee Cameron Humphreys during January.

Humphreys enjoyed a very successful loan spell with the League One side last season, winning their Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old has rarely featured for the Blues this term, making three brief Championship sub appearances in addition to his only start in the Carabao Cup, and manager Kieran McKenna recently said he will consider sending the midfielder and Elkan Baggott out on loan this month.

According to the Bucks Free Press, the Chairboys, who are 10th in their division, could move to bring Humphreys back to Adams Park as they look to boost their midfield options for the second half of the campaign.

Town may prefer to look to send Humphreys out on loan to a lower-placed Championship club rather than for another spell in League One.

Oxford United could also be among those to show interest with Scott Mitchell, who worked with Humphreys in the Town academy and was behind his move to Wycombe, now the Yellows’ head of recruitment.

ArnieM added 19:16 - Jan 4
Will be a BIG shame if Cam does leave, but id fully understand it if he did. He's just not getting a look in is he.
I was told a few weeks ago he'd asked to leave the club. Not sure if true or not. But if he does leave, "good luck Cam". A really talented player in my humble view....
Monkey_Blue added 19:22 - Jan 4
He needs a championship loan if he’s going out. Clearly he’s too good for league one and personally think he has been worthy of more mins for us this season.
Bluewhiteboy added 20:17 - Jan 4
Monkey - hows he clearly to good for league 1? One season at Wycombe wanders and no championship teams in for him shows otherwise
