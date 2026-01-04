Wycombe Linked With Humphreys Move
Sunday, 4th Jan 2026 19:13
Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly interested in a reunion with former loanee Cameron Humphreys during January.
Humphreys enjoyed a very successful loan spell with the League One side last season, winning their Player of the Year award.
The 22-year-old has rarely featured for the Blues this term, making three brief Championship sub appearances in addition to his only start in the Carabao Cup, and manager Kieran McKenna recently said he will consider sending the midfielder and Elkan Baggott out on loan this month.
According to the Bucks Free Press, the Chairboys, who are 10th in their division, could move to bring Humphreys back to Adams Park as they look to boost their midfield options for the second half of the campaign.
Town may prefer to look to send Humphreys out on loan to a lower-placed Championship club rather than for another spell in League One.
Oxford United could also be among those to show interest with Scott Mitchell, who worked with Humphreys in the Town academy and was behind his move to Wycombe, now the Yellows’ head of recruitment.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.25 - Ruff Justice by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one in an NHS walk-in centre, having been bitten by a dog in Nottingham. Up until then I was, despite the fantastic performance and result, struggling to find a theme to pull it all together. So every cloud, and all that.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
The joys of the fixture calendar means there is always one team that you face twice in quick succession around the Christmas period. It’s been Leicester previously, but it is the turn of Frank Lampard’s Coventry this time around.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Championship Preview: Millwall by ad_wilkin
Millwall are now one of the most established teams in the Championship having been in the division since 2017. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, and will be hoping to take the next step this season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]