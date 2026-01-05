Club Ambassador and PLC Chairman Over Dies
Monday, 5th Jan 2026 09:33
Club ambassador, recently appointed PLC chairman and Ipswich Town Foundation trustee Peter Over died suddenly on Sunday, aged 63.
A Deputy Lieutenant for Suffolk, Over replaced former club chairman John Kerr on the PLC board in 2015 and took on the role of chairman just before Christmas after Roger Finbow stepped down.
A trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation since 2021, Over was named a club ambassador in May last year.
A former director and trustee of the Suffolk Agricultural Association, who was involved in the organisation of the Suffolk Show, Over had a background in farming and operated Elmswell Hall Farms.
“Everyone within the Ipswich Town family is devastated to hear the news that our good friend and club ambassador Peter Over has passed away,” CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said.
“To say Peter has been an incredible friend and colleague since we joined the football club is an understatement. His support, friendship, and personal guidance to me has been invaluable.
“We are heartbroken to lose someone so special to us and someone who genuinely cared about his club, working tirelessly to support both the club and Foundation every day.
“Our sympathies and love are with Peter‘s family – he will be missed immensely. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”
Town will announce details of further tributes in due course. Over is survived by his wife Kate and sons Tom and James.
Photo: Matchday Images
