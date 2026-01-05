McKenna Not Among Bookies' Frontrunners For United Job

Monday, 5th Jan 2026 13:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna looks unlikely to be in the running for the vacant Manchester United manager’s job, Ruben Amorim having parted company with the Red Devils this morning. McKenna, who joined the Blues from the United staff in 2021 and held talks with the Old Trafford club in the summer of 2024, is joint-12th in the betting at 14-1 with William Hill with most other bookies ranking the Northern Irishman at a similar level. Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, United interim manager Darren Fletcher, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and ex-England chief Gareth Southgate are the current favourites with Laurent Blanc, Julian Nagelsmann, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Xavi Hernandez, Andoni Iraola, Michael Carrick, Marco Silva and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all ranked ahead of McKenna. A greater concern for Town might be if Glasner, Bournemouth’s Iraola or Fulham’s Silva were to join United and their current clubs were to show interest in McKenna. Palace previously approached McKenna in February 2024 prior to the appointment of Glasner, the Town boss coming close to taking the job before opting to stay at Town. Photo: Action Images



backwaywhen added 13:48 - Jan 5

Yawn …… 0

blues1 added 13:53 - Jan 5

Really? Not what I read on the ipswich star site. Says he is on there. Would be surprised if he wants it at this point tho, with the way utd being run. 0

Dissboyitfc added 13:54 - Jan 5

Would be no shortage of applicants if he did go, just how many would be of the right calibre? I suspect Ashton has a list of suitable successors! 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 13:57 - Jan 5

I imagine we will eventually lose McK (unless we qualify for the Champions League), but I hope not for a long time yet. If we do, let's hope his replacement is an up-and-coming young manager rather than someone just doing the rounds. Surely McK

wouldn't want to take the downward step of joining ManU from Ipswich!! 1

Jezeroo added 14:12 - Jan 5

lee grant would be on the KMK replacement list - not that I think for a second he'd go to Man U at the moment. Why would anyone? 1

Bazza8564 added 14:46 - Jan 5

Blues1, his is the betting odds page not the United short-list, it's all speculation. United has since said they will put a caretaker in charge until May anyway.



I just don't see KM being an attractive proposition at the moment either. let's face it, they've gone through a long list of very high calibre successful managers in the last decade, how would Kieran rank higher than those?



The only way I can see him going there would be if Ratcliffe decides on a Coach - Director of football combination and get an old head to work alongside him, but even then it's such a long shot.



Moving on.... 0

jas0999 added 15:00 - Jan 5

As the article suggests, a bigger concern would be a replacement option if Fulham, Bournemouth or Palace lose their manager to United. 0

