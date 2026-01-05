McKenna Not Among Bookies' Frontrunners For United Job
Monday, 5th Jan 2026 13:44
Town boss Kieran McKenna looks unlikely to be in the running for the vacant Manchester United manager’s job, Ruben Amorim having parted company with the Red Devils this morning.
McKenna, who joined the Blues from the United staff in 2021 and held talks with the Old Trafford club in the summer of 2024, is joint-12th in the betting at 14-1 with William Hill with most other bookies ranking the Northern Irishman at a similar level.
Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, United interim manager Darren Fletcher, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and ex-England chief Gareth Southgate are the current favourites with Laurent Blanc, Julian Nagelsmann, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Xavi Hernandez, Andoni Iraola, Michael Carrick, Marco Silva and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all ranked ahead of McKenna.
A greater concern for Town might be if Glasner, Bournemouth’s Iraola or Fulham’s Silva were to join United and their current clubs were to show interest in McKenna.
Palace previously approached McKenna in February 2024 prior to the appointment of Glasner, the Town boss coming close to taking the job before opting to stay at Town.
Photo: Action Images
