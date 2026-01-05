McKenna Again Tipped to Interest Celtic
Monday, 5th Jan 2026 18:01
The bookies are again tipping Blues boss Kieran McKenna to interest Celtic, the Glasgow giants having sacked manager Wilfried Nancy after only eight games and 33 days.
McKenna was mentioned in connection with the Parkhead job prior to Nancy’s appointment but with the link never any more than speculation.
Unsurprisingly, former manager Martin O’Neill, who had a successful stint back as interim boss prior to Nancy’s appointment, is the favourite to return at 4/1 on with some bookmakers.
Another former incumbent, Ange Postecoglou, is the second favourite, ex-player and O’Neill's assistant in his recent spell as caretaker Shaun Maloney third and McKenna fourth, ranked at around 12/1 or 14/1 with various bookies.
When McKenna was previously linked it was claimed the Northern Irishman, who has some affinity with the Bhoys, had admirers in the Parkhead boardroom.
However, it was believed that Celtic would struggle to meet the compensation the Blues would be due should they look to approach McKenna, understood to be £5 million.
They would also presumably find it tough to match the 39-year-old’s wages after he signed a very lucrative new contract in the summer of 2024, although with his salary having dropped following relegation, but would increase again if the Blues win promotion this season.
Photo: TWTD
