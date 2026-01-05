McKenna Again Tipped to Interest Celtic

Monday, 5th Jan 2026 18:01 The bookies are again tipping Blues boss Kieran McKenna to interest Celtic, the Glasgow giants having sacked manager Wilfried Nancy after only eight games and 33 days. McKenna was mentioned in connection with the Parkhead job prior to Nancy’s appointment but with the link never any more than speculation. Unsurprisingly, former manager Martin O’Neill, who had a successful stint back as interim boss prior to Nancy’s appointment, is the favourite to return at 4/1 on with some bookmakers. Another former incumbent, Ange Postecoglou, is the second favourite, ex-player and O’Neill's assistant in his recent spell as caretaker Shaun Maloney third and McKenna fourth, ranked at around 12/1 or 14/1 with various bookies. When McKenna was previously linked it was claimed the Northern Irishman, who has some affinity with the Bhoys, had admirers in the Parkhead boardroom. However, it was believed that Celtic would struggle to meet the compensation the Blues would be due should they look to approach McKenna, understood to be £5 million. They would also presumably find it tough to match the 39-year-old’s wages after he signed a very lucrative new contract in the summer of 2024, although with his salary having dropped following relegation, but would increase again if the Blues win promotion this season. Photo: TWTD



armchaircritic59 added 18:05 - Jan 5

Anyone else for manager bingo! I just reiterate what I put in the Man U post, but add, the only thing big about Celtic is their fan base. Unfortunately for them they are in a mickey mouse league, qualify for Europe by default and normally get turfed out very quckly! 2

jas0999 added 18:15 - Jan 5

Can’t see him leaving mid season, but if he achieves promotion, very possible he could move on in the summer. 0

ellaandred added 18:17 - Jan 5

No where near 4/1 0

PhilsAngels added 18:19 - Jan 5

Let me know when silly season stops please 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:46 - Jan 5

PhilsAngels, it's football, it never does. A bit like a non dart player who just keeps flinging darts at a dartboard, one will eventually stick in the bullseye. As it is with journo's and bookies. 1

OldFart71 added 18:47 - Jan 5

You put your left leg in, your left leg out. You do the hokey cokey and you turn around. Oh hokey,hokey, cokey. 0

MattinLondon added 18:52 - Jan 5

Celtic are a much bigger club than Ipswich - but even if KM takes a massive pay cut how can they afford the compensation? I think it’s a no-no. In the summer if an established PL club come in for him, I think that there’s more chance of him leaving then, than now. 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:40 - Jan 5

MattinLondon, " Celtic are a much bigger club than Ipswich " but couldn't afford the compensation? So just how big do you have to be before you can? 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 19:42 - Jan 5

Bbc says O'Neil till end of the season 0

