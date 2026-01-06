Former Town Loanee Rosenior Agrees to Become Chelsea Boss

Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 09:52

Former Town loanee Liam Rosenior has agreed to become the new Chelsea manager.

Rosenior was with the Blues during the 2009/10 season, making 28 starts and three sub appearances, scoring once.

The 41-year-old has been in charge of Strasbourg, who are part of the same multi-club ownership group as the West Londoners, since July 2024 having previously been Hull City boss.

“I haven't signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea,” he told a Strasbourg press conference this morning.

“It’s really important, this is different to anything anyone has ever done - nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract.

“Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

He added: “The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career. I have met some incredible people and created some incredible memories and made history.

“None of that happens without the investment of our ownership and hard work of our president.

“I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [our president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership. I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

Photo: Action Images