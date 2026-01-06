Town Women Back at Martello Ground For Blades Cup Tie

Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 11:08

Ipswich Town Women are set to return to the Martello Ground for their Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Sheffield United on Sunday 18th January (KO 1pm).

Due to the Blues’ current usual venue, Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium, being unavailable, Joe Sheehan’s side will be back at their former home in Felixstowe.

Advanced ticket sales to Town Women’s season ticket holders, Super Blue and International Blue members get under way at 10am on Wednesday before going on general sale at 10am on Friday.





Photo: Felixstowe & Walton