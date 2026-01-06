Juve Eyeing Muric Report
Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 12:43
Italian giants Juventus are reported to be keeping tabs on Blues keeper Aro Muric, who is on a season-long loan in Serie A with Sassuolo.
Muric, 27, has impressed both for the Neroverdi, who are 10th in the table following their promotion, and Kosovo this season, keeping four successive clean sheets in games for club and country in October, although none since then.
According to Tuttosport, Muric has been one of the goalkeeping surprises of the season and as a result Juve are following his progress carefully, along with that of teammate Tarik Muharemovic, a Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half.
Muric joined Sassuolo on loan for the season in August with the deal including an option for the Kosovan international to move permanently for €10 million (£8.7 million) next summer.
Reports in Italy in November claimed last season’s Serie B champions are keen to secure a permanent deal in January.
Muric is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley.
