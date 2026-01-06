Juve Eyeing Muric Report

Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 12:43 Italian giants Juventus are reported to be keeping tabs on Blues keeper Aro Muric, who is on a season-long loan in Serie A with Sassuolo. Muric, 27, has impressed both for the Neroverdi, who are 10th in the table following their promotion, and Kosovo this season, keeping four successive clean sheets in games for club and country in October, although none since then. According to Tuttosport, Muric has been one of the goalkeeping surprises of the season and as a result Juve are following his progress carefully, along with that of teammate Tarik Muharemovic, a Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half. Muric joined Sassuolo on loan for the season in August with the deal including an option for the Kosovan international to move permanently for €10 million (£8.7 million) next summer. Reports in Italy in November claimed last season’s Serie B champions are keen to secure a permanent deal in January. Muric is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley. Photo: Matchday Images



BlueMoolay added 12:46 - Jan 6

He's actually a decent keeper.!! 8

Andy32Cracknell added 12:52 - Jan 6

Don’t think anyone can doubt that Muric is a talented goalkeeper, unfortunately it just didn’t work out for him at Town. If we can recoup most of what we paid for him in the January transfer window I’d let him go. 9

MickMillsTash added 12:53 - Jan 6

I liked him - good shot stopper, good at crosses, improvement needed with his feet but we've got right wingers who seem to be worse.

Can we have a preseason friendly with Juve pencilled in as part of the deal ? The Lazio agreement went well 5

trevski_s added 13:03 - Jan 6

Muric seems to be one of them cases of struggles in England but does amazing abroad. Really happy to see that the loan is working out and now more higher profile clubs are becoming interested could open up a bidding war and we can get most if not all (and more) of the transfer we paid back 3

baxterbasics added 13:03 - Jan 6

Good enough for Juve, but not for Town? Hmm. 0

pingu67 added 13:07 - Jan 6

Wonder hiw good mcateer would look if we loaned him to a seria a club -1

BeachBlue added 13:23 - Jan 6

Time to begin a bidding war! 2

C_Thomsen added 13:23 - Jan 6

As we found out the EPL is just cynical. Muric found out the hard way, and was unlucky too. He had the most errors leading to goals amongst the goalies last season (despite only playing 18 matches), but at the same time he had 0 errors leading to chances (Raya had 9 errors leading to chances, but none become goals).



Unfortunate. I am split. He clearly has certain qualities, but it just seemed as if he wasn't backed, and was low on confidence. Probably the best thing to part ways, and as it looks we might even make a tiny profit. 1

Gazelle added 13:28 - Jan 6

Good goalkeeper who was relentlessly criticised by some of our fans. McAteer is the latest one to suffer. 1

ITFCMatt1 added 13:43 - Jan 6

Think we should either try and sell for a profit, or have him as number 1 next season. he has loads more confidence now than a year and a half ago and is a better keeper than what we have, i know he has made mistakes, but our other 2 haven't? there have been a lot of times this season where our keepers have made mistakes, but they havent been punished as its the Championship, not the Prem. i personally would feel more confident with Muric over Palmer and Walton 0

notoriousITFC added 13:56 - Jan 6

This guys is top of GK stats in Serie A. He's having an unbelievable season for Sassuolo so this wouldn't come as a surprise to anyone following.



He would genuinely have a chance of being a good addition back in the squad if we got promoted but would fear the ITFC crowd wouldn't give him the chance. 1

thecheek added 13:57 - Jan 6

Even if we wanted him back then it's prob unlikely he'd want to return anyway,,.. 1

