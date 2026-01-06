Town 'Monitoring Bamford Situation'
Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 15:12
Town are reported to be keeping an eye on Patrick Bamford’s situation at Sheffield United.
The striker signed a short-term deal at Bramall Lane in November having left Leeds at the end of last season.
The 32-year-old has scored five goals in six starts and four sub appearances for the Blades and manager Chris Wilder is unsurprisingly keen to keep the once-capped former England international beyond the end of his contract, which is up later this month.
According to Alan Nixon, the Blues are monitoring the situation, while it’s believed other Championship clubs are also keeping an eye on developments.
Speaking last week, Wilder said the Blades were expecting Bamford to commit to staying in South Yorkshire.
“We're confident that we can do something,” he told the Sheffield Star. “The feedback we've got from Pat is really positive. He knows, as I’ve said before, what we think of him.
“I'm sure he’s enjoying his football, enjoying playing for the football club and pulling on that shirt.
“And I'm pushing as much as I can. But obviously there's a negotiation involved in it. And there will be an attraction from other clubs because of what he's done. So that was the gamble of bringing him in.
“He wanted to sign a short-term deal as well. So it’s not that we didn’t give him a longer-term deal. That’s the road that he wanted to go down. He’s backed himself, which is good. And we’ve backed ourselves in terms of a club and what we can give him.
“So it’s pretty much a balancing act, what we've given Pat and what he's given us. I think we're a good fit for him and he's a good fit for us. So hopefully, yes, we can get that over the line in mid-January.”
Photo: Imago Images Sports
