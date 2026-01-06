Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Sheehan Replaced By Wright as Town Women's Manager
Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 16:20

Joe Sheehan has been replaced as Ipswich Town Women’s manager by David Wright for the remainder of the season but could remain with the Blues, the club has announced.

Sheehan was appointed manager back in February 2019 having been in charge of the women’s academy since October 2017, and guided the Blues to promotion from the fourth tier in 2020/21 and then from the third into WSL2 last season having carried off the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title.

This term, the club’s first in the second tier, has been tough, however, with Town currently bottom of the table.

“I would like to thank Joe for the passion and commitment he has shown during his time in charge of Town Women, which has included the team moving to professional status as well as two promotions under his leadership,” CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said.

“We are currently in discussions with Joe regarding a new role, which will hopefully see him remain at the club, utilising his vast experience in developing young players.

“We look to continue the growth of the club’s women’s programme, both in the short and long-term, beginning with our desire to retain our status in WSL2 during the final 11 games of the season under the interim leadership of David Wright.”

Former right-back Wright was coaching the men’s U18s during the first half of the season having previously worked alongside John McGreal with the U21s.

The 45-year-old has also had spells coaching at Colchester, Norwich and Maldon & Tiptree.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



jonny1964 added 16:34 - Jan 6
Yeah it was coming....
0

Bazza8564 added 16:43 - Jan 6
Joe should be applauded for the progress he made, despite the current situation, and it is pleasing that Mark is trying to reflect that by keeping him at the club. I hope that works out for him
1

atty added 16:45 - Jan 6
Joe paying the price for lack of investment in the squad to meet the demands of the Championship, which is clearly a much higher level. Would that have been foreseen? You’d like to think so. Mind you look what happened to the Mens team when they went up to a much higher level, despite considerable investment. That said you see the sums being mentioned now for PL players it’s difficult for the “lesser” clubs to complete.
0

BeachBlue added 16:47 - Jan 6
I'm very sad to read this, Joe Sheehan has given everything to the role. A top bloke. Hope he is able to stay at the club and continue to contribute.
1

Monkey_Blue added 16:48 - Jan 6
It would be such a shame if the years of near misses before we went up see us go straight back down. Feel for Joe but perhaps someone with more professional coaching and playing background will bring more out of the girls.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026