Sheehan Replaced By Wright as Town Women's Manager
Tuesday, 6th Jan 2026 16:20
Joe Sheehan has been replaced as Ipswich Town Women’s manager by David Wright for the remainder of the season but could remain with the Blues, the club has announced.
Sheehan was appointed manager back in February 2019 having been in charge of the women’s academy since October 2017, and guided the Blues to promotion from the fourth tier in 2020/21 and then from the third into WSL2 last season having carried off the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title.
This term, the club’s first in the second tier, has been tough, however, with Town currently bottom of the table.
“I would like to thank Joe for the passion and commitment he has shown during his time in charge of Town Women, which has included the team moving to professional status as well as two promotions under his leadership,” CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said.
“We are currently in discussions with Joe regarding a new role, which will hopefully see him remain at the club, utilising his vast experience in developing young players.
“We look to continue the growth of the club’s women’s programme, both in the short and long-term, beginning with our desire to retain our status in WSL2 during the final 11 games of the season under the interim leadership of David Wright.”
Former right-back Wright was coaching the men’s U18s during the first half of the season having previously worked alongside John McGreal with the U21s.
The 45-year-old has also had spells coaching at Colchester, Norwich and Maldon & Tiptree.
Photo: TWTD
