Kipre Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Month

Wednesday, 7th Jan 2026 14:04

Blues defender Cedric Kipre has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for December.

Kipre, 29, was one of Town’s top performers throughout the month and netted his second goal for the club in the 3-1 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday, and was named in the Championship Team of the Week following that display.

The Ivorian international is up against Coventry’s Ephron Mason-Clark, Josh Tymon of Swansea City, Norwich City’s Jovon Makama, Hull City’s Kyle Joseph and Othmane Maamma of Watford.

Votes can be cast here.

Photo: Matchday Images