Cajuste: Jack's a Great Player and a Great Person

Wednesday, 7th Jan 2026 14:14 by Kallum Brisset

Town midfielder Jens Cajuste has heaped praise on teammate Jack Taylor, who has battled for a starting place alongside the Swede throughout the season.

Taylor’s career at Portman Road to date has seen him play most of his league matches as a substitute, but a string of impressive performances has seen him rewarded with a handful of starts alongside Azor Matusiwa.

As a result, Cajuste has been on the bench more often than he was in the Premier League last season since his return to the club for a second loan spell from Napoli in the summer.

While he has started half the Blues’ Championship matches since he re-signed, Cajuste has no complaints over the selection due to Taylor’s run of form in recent months.

“Jack’s doing fantastic, he’s really been great for the team,” he said. “A great player and great person as well. As long as the team keeps winning, it’s okay for me.

“We’re a team and there’s so many games in the season, so I know it’s going to have to be a balance and Jack is great for the team.

“We have so much quality in the team but the team spirit is also very together. We all respect each other as players, we know that there are so many games.

“You have to be a different type of monster to play every single game and we have those monsters as well. For most players, you have to be able to rotate sometimes and we respect that.

“We keep growing, so does Jack as well. We have good midfielders so it’s a pleasure to play with them.”

This season is Cajuste’s first in the Championship, having agreed to rejoin the Blues despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The midfielder, alongside Dara O’Shea and now-Chelsea striker Liam Delap, was widely regarded as one of Town’s most impressive performers during what was ultimately a difficult first year back in the top flight for 22 years.

However, the 26-year-old was in no doubt about whether he made the right choice in opting to return to Suffolk over opportunities elsewhere in Europe, while also providing a fitness update.

He said: “Going to the Championship with Ipswich is probably the best decision I could have made.

“I’m not going to lie, it was tough for a couple of months, but I think I’ve grown not only as a player but as a person. It’s a challenge that I’m really glad I took, and I’m looking forward to the months ahead.

“It’s been different, I can say that. I couldn’t have predicted that it would be what it is. It’s a tough league and should not be underestimated, a very tough league.

“Now I feel I’ve got a better feel for it, understand it a bit better and got more in rhythm. Hopefully I can grow more and more into the season.

“Even the quality, it can be underestimated. There are some really good players in this league.

“My knee’s been doing exceptionally well thanks to the medical team as well. It’s been going really well.”

With Town the pre-season favourites for promotion, expectations are far higher than they were for the Championship campaign two years ago.

“That noise is something that we as a team can’t listen to,” Cajuste insisted. “That narrative can change and that narrative depends on momentum.

“Our focus is on every game that’s ahead and not look at the end of the season right now, but take it one step at a time and we’ll see where we’re at by the end of it.”

Asked what kind of dressing room any new arrivals might be joining this month, he added: “A team that’s grown a lot, a team that’s together and fighting for the common goal. I think it’s a great environment for any new player coming in.”

Photo: TWTD