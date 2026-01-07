Boatswain Extends Woking Loan

Wednesday, 7th Jan 2026 15:51

Blues youngster Ashley Boatswain has extended his loan deal with National League Woking to the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Montserrat international has scored four times in 16 games for the Cards having joined them at the start of October.

“Ash got off to a brilliant start at the club with goals against Brackley and Altrincham, but his red card [against Fulham’s U21s in the National League Cup], coupled with Olly [Sanderson] and Josh [Kelly] forming a partnership, reduced his playing opportunities after those first couple weeks,” director of football Jody Brown told the official Woking website.

“It’s been a challenge for him yet his output is still pretty good with a goal contribution every 128 minutes and four goals in just seven starts.

“Our relationship with Ipswich is good and we all feel there’s more to come from Ashley. Josh Kelly’s injury means there’s a real opportunity to step up and impress.

“We will continue to look to strengthen the squad if the right ones become available. We are in a much different position than this time last year.”

Photo: TWTD