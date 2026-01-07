Earl Wins Cup Award

Wednesday, 7th Jan 2026 21:02

Town Women’s midfielder Maddy Earl won the She’s A Baller Baller of the Round award for her display in the 5-0 Adobe Women’s FA Cup third round victory over AFC Portchester.

Earl, 19, who joined the Blues on loan from Arsenal in September, scored one and picked up two assists against the Hampshire side.

Town face Sheffield United in round four at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday 18th January (KO 1pm).

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images