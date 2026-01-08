Town Fan's Charity Walk From Bristol to Portman Road

Town fan James Chapman is walking from Bristol to Portman Road to raise money for the Ipswich Town Foundation ahead of the Blues’ game against the Robins.

James says the idea of the 207-mile walk came to him on the way back from a home game last season.

“I’ve been an Ipswich fan all my life living in Bristol, but have a lot of family in Ipswich mainly my dad that got me into the madness,” he told TWTD.

“When I was 20 years old I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable form of chronic arthritis, before this I was sport and fitness mad. I’ve struggled with it for the past 12 years dipping in and out of being on top of it and being overcome by it.

“And then last year on my journey back from Ipswich after watching them against Spurs, I thought, ‘I wonder if I could walk this’.

“Since then it’s been an obsession, an obsession to help the club I love, the foundation and to prove to people out there that if you have something like that stops you doing a lot of things, that you can still do something meaningful and amazing.

“I will be leaving on Friday 9th January and arrive on the 20th. The foundation is aware and plans to broadcast certain bits and I’ve been made aware that Town TV will be mentioning it during the Blackpool broadcast. Alex Griffin, the well-known Ipswich YouTuber, is due to to join me for the last kilometre.

“The South-West supporters group has supported so far but any more support is more than welcome, I’d love to put our fans and this club in the best light possible and inspire as many as possible.”

To donate to James, visit his GoFundMe page here.

Photo: Contributed