Humphreys Wycombe Return Talks Stall

Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 11:40

Talks between the Blues and Wycombe Wanderers regarding midfielder Cameron Humphreys returning to Adams Park are reported to have stalled.

The Chairboys are known to be keen to re-sign the 22-year-old, who spent a very successful spell on loan with the League One side last season.

However, according to the Bucks Free Press, as it stands there are “a lot of things to iron out” before a deal is done.

We understand Town would prefer Humphreys to make a loan move to the Championship rather than returning to League One in which he starred for Wycombe last season, winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

Oxford United could be among those to show interest with Scott Mitchell, who worked with Humphreys in the Town academy and was behind his move to Wycombe, now the Yellows’ head of recruitment.

Humphreys has rarely featured for the Blues this term, making three brief Championship sub appearances, in addition to his only start in the Carabao Cup, and manager Kieran McKenna recently said he will consider sending the midfielder and Elkan Baggott out on loan this month.

Photo: Matchday Images