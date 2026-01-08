New Date For Portsmouth Visit

Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 12:06

Town’s game at Portsmouth, which was postponed on Sunday due to a frozen pitch, has been rescheduled for Tuesday 3rd February (KO 7.45pm).

Sunday’s fixture succumbed to the weather following an 11am pitch inspection at Fratton Park.

Tickets for the original staging, including official club travel, remain valid for the new date. Any fans unable to attend the new date are asked to contact the ticket office to request a refund.

The match was sold out for Town supporters and any further sales dependent on returns, which will immediately be put on sale.

The scheduling means the Blues start February with two away games, at Portsmouth on the Tuesday and then a lunchtime kick-off at Derby on the Saturday.

Photo: Matchday Images