Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
New Date For Portsmouth Visit
Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 12:06

Town’s game at Portsmouth, which was postponed on Sunday due to a frozen pitch, has been rescheduled for Tuesday 3rd February (KO 7.45pm).

Sunday’s fixture succumbed to the weather following an 11am pitch inspection at Fratton Park.

Tickets for the original staging, including official club travel, remain valid for the new date. Any fans unable to attend the new date are asked to contact the ticket office to request a refund.

The match was sold out for Town supporters and any further sales dependent on returns, which will immediately be put on sale.

The scheduling means the Blues start February with two away games, at Portsmouth on the Tuesday and then a lunchtime kick-off at Derby on the Saturday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



oldbri added 12:21 - Jan 8
That should give Portsmouth the chance to get their injured and ill players back before getting beaten by Ipswich. Hope your frozen pitch is better. It must have been terrible for you.
0

StowTractor added 13:06 - Jan 8
Pompey website says the opposite. That all tickets will be refunded and have to be repurchased, albeit with a priority window for those who had tickets for the original fixture.
0

JewellintheTown added 13:16 - Jan 8
Not confident that date will avoid a repeat of a frozen pitch unless Pompey do something better to prevent it.
0

DinnernotTea added 13:30 - Jan 8
Let them off the hook. We should've demanded it played the first 2 weeks of January.

Desperate to beat them at their shitheap now! Cheats.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026