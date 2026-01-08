Town Make Cairney Approach
Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 14:23
Town have made an approach to Fulham regarding veteran skipper Tom Cairney.
As per Sky Sports, the Blues have made contact with the Premier League club regarding the 34-year-old, whose contract is up at the end of the season.
We understand that is correct but that the potential deal has moved no further than that as it stands.
Nottingham-born Cairney was with the Leeds United academy before moving on to Hull City in 2007 and it was with the Tigers where he made his breakthrough into senior football.
In 2013, he moved on to Blackburn, initially on loan, before departing for Fulham in 2015 where he has remained ever since.
Cairney, who is 6ft 1in tall, won two full Scotland caps having previously played at U19 and U21 levels.
Central midfield is an area the Blues are known to be looking to strengthen in this window.
