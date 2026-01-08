Town Make Cairney Approach

Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 14:23 Town have made an approach to Fulham regarding veteran skipper Tom Cairney. As per Sky Sports, the Blues have made contact with the Premier League club regarding the 34-year-old, whose contract is up at the end of the season. We understand that is correct but that the potential deal has moved no further than that as it stands. Nottingham-born Cairney was with the Leeds United academy before moving on to Hull City in 2007 and it was with the Tigers where he made his breakthrough into senior football. In 2013, he moved on to Blackburn, initially on loan, before departing for Fulham in 2015 where he has remained ever since. Cairney, who is 6ft 1in tall, won two full Scotland caps having previously played at U19 and U21 levels. Central midfield is an area the Blues are known to be looking to strengthen in this window. Photo: Reuters



FrimleyBlue added 14:27 - Jan 8

Good to see town looking at realistic options again



End of jan end up with a league 1 cm coming in instead as weve missed out on others whilst we wait on the unrealistic.. 1

TownSupporter added 14:30 - Jan 8

Not a bad player at Championship level with his age. Cam is obviously going to be loaned out also.



Be better going for a defensive battler though with Matusiwa bound to get another suspension and let's hope he doesn't get an injury.



Still not a bad signing for the Championship if brought in. 3

blues1 added 14:34 - Jan 8

Know some will moan bcse of his age. And he isn't the usual profile of player we go for bcse of that. But hes still a quality player, so, imo, would be a good signing, if we can get it across the line. That could be difficult tho , bcse fulham may not want to lose him in January, despite the fact he can leave for nothing in the summer. Would bring good experience, and of course, he scores goals, which is always a help. 2

CopfordBlue added 14:34 - Jan 8

A 34 year old central midfielder on a short-term basis to add experience and squad depth. I can’t think of anyone else who could have filled that role for us. 7

IP1Blue added 14:37 - Jan 8

Be a good deal to get done but think it will be tough! He’d only join on a minimum 18 month day and his interview 5 days ago suggests he wants to stay there, let’s see what Ashton and McKenna can do! 1

jas0999 added 14:37 - Jan 8

Short term deal for a player with bags of experience … sounds like a good option. That said, we have Ashley Young … 1

cornishnick added 14:37 - Jan 8

Would be a good signing. Still starts pretty regularly for Fulham in the prem.

3

Mariner1974 added 14:39 - Jan 8

Decent player, so would be a decent addition to the squad, but yep you'd have thought if age was no issue, Morsy might have found his way back to Ipswich. Maybe the dynamic of the dressing room has changed now, and Sammy would feel like a regression to Mckenna and team. Move forward and all that. 1

poet added 14:40 - Jan 8

If it comes off, I think this would be a very good signing on a short term basis. He's very experienced, and has a good reputation, a good player. Assuming he's fit, I say sign him up. 2

55015Deltic added 14:43 - Jan 8

Think we need to replace the Recruitment & Scouting Team is first priority based on signings over the last 2 years… -7

Stato added 14:43 - Jan 8

Harrison Reed has made 16 consucutive appearances from the bench for Fulham so possibly Fulham might consider an offer for him to help fund whoever they might be targeting ? 2

tetchris added 14:45 - Jan 8

Be ok for a short term deal until end of season. Like I said on a previous post, I don’t see town spending any money this transfer window as not sure what division we will be in next season. Best if MA keeps his powder dry until next season which fingers crossed will be in the PL and spend big again. But if we are in PL again, we need to up our game with regards to recruitment otherwise we will come straight back down again. If town do make the PL again, I can see the likes of Walton or Palmer, Clarke, Ogbene, Szmodics, Young, Johnson, Townsend, Chaplin, Baggott, Humphrey’s and Burns all leaving to make way for better improvements. We should defo be looking abroad more, Sunderland have made so good signings from abroad and look like they will stay up. We need. More players of Matisuwa’s quality and less championship one season wonders or donkeys 1

ArnieM added 14:48 - Jan 8

I still dont get why we didn't gi bavk in for Morsy... he knows the club, the culture and we know him. And hes younger ( i think) 0

Bazza8564 added 14:51 - Jan 8

I will be interested to see if this comes off. Hackney clearly has his sights set on a PL move so thats not going to happen, and I suspect the data supports Cairney's fitness despite his age, as we have seen with Ashley Young.



Would be good to get this across the line before the league programme starts again, 1

PortmanTerrorist added 14:56 - Jan 8

This is right out of the Dominic Ball/Lewis Travis envelope. Someone who can reliably come in and do a job now....makes sense as we all know we are 1 light in midfield and suspensions loom.....let alone (heaven forbid) any injuries. 0

Jeff added 14:59 - Jan 8

Good Player! 0

Gforce added 15:02 - Jan 8

Would be a decent signing on a short term deal,along with top experience.

Need to get a move on though, Coventry have already added two quality wingers.

0

