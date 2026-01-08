Chaplin Set to Stay at Portsmouth

Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 19:03

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho says Conor Chaplin is likely to remain on loan at Fratton Park for the rest of the season.

Chaplin returned to his parent club on loan on deadline day in the summer but with a recall clause this month. Speaking after the Oxford match, Blues manager Kieran McKenna said he hadn’t ruled out Chaplin returning to Portman Road.

However, talks having taken place between the clubs, Mousinho says the 28-year-old is set to stay in Hampshire.

“Conor is likely to stay,” he told the Portsmouth News. “We had a brief conversation with Ipswich on Sunday and the intention is for him to stay for the season.

“You never know, but the difference with Conor compared to Minhyeok [Yang] is Spurs can recall him and send him back out again, whereas if Conor’s recalled he can only play for Ipswich because he’s already played for them this season. That puts us in a stronger position.

“I haven’t spoken to him about a recall, but there’s loads to come from Chappers. He’s given us a huge amount, in terms of what he’s done as a leader.

“He’s come in and grown into his role over the past five or six weeks, now there’s that big part of his offensive game we think we can really build on.

“He’s really good at dropping deep, building play and he’s really good with the press. Now adding goals and assists to his game will take it to the next level for us.”

Chaplin’s spell with Pompey, who are only a point off the relegation zone, has been underwhelming up to now, the forward having made 14 starts and five sub appearances without scoring.

While latterly operating in his favoured number 10 position, the one-time Barnsley and Coventry man was often utilised wide on the right shortly after his return to Fratton Park.

Chaplin, one of the stars of the back-to-back promotion seasons, seems likely to have played his last game for the Blues with his Town contract up at the end of the campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images