Chelsea Youngster Linked With Town Loan Move
Friday, 9th Jan 2026 10:06
Chelsea youngster Kendry Paez is set to be recalled from a loan spell at Strasbourg and could then join the Blues on the same basis, according to reports.
Ecuadorian international Paez signed for the West Londoners from Independiente del Valle in his home country last summer having turned 18, a deal which had been agreed two years earlier.
Guayaquil-born Paez, who is 5ft 10in tall, was then sent out on loan to the Ligue 1 side, which is run by the same ownership group as Chelsea, but having made only four league starts in addition to 10 sub appearances in the first half of the campaign, the forward is set to return to Stamford Bridge. According to various reports, he will then be sent out on loan to Town.
Paez’s primary role is as a number 10, where the Blues have had issues this season with Sammie Szmodics having been injured and then ill and Chuba Akpom not nailing down a place in the XI, while also operating wide on the right, although is left-footed, and in deeper midfield roles.
At 18, who has already been capped 23 times at full level by his country, scoring twice, wouldn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad.
Fans won’t need to be reminded that the Blues signed an Ecuadorian international in January 2024 on their way to promotion from the Championship, Jeremy Sarmiento, who had joined from Brighton, playing a pivotal role and creating some of the season’s most iconic moments.
Photo: Reuters
