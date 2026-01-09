Chelsea Youngster Linked With Town Loan Move

Friday, 9th Jan 2026 10:06 Chelsea youngster Kendry Paez is set to be recalled from a loan spell at Strasbourg and could then join the Blues on the same basis, according to reports. Ecuadorian international Paez signed for the West Londoners from Independiente del Valle in his home country last summer having turned 18, a deal which had been agreed two years earlier. Guayaquil-born Paez, who is 5ft 10in tall, was then sent out on loan to the Ligue 1 side, which is run by the same ownership group as Chelsea, but having made only four league starts in addition to 10 sub appearances in the first half of the campaign, the forward is set to return to Stamford Bridge. According to various reports, he will then be sent out on loan to Town. Paez’s primary role is as a number 10, where the Blues have had issues this season with Sammie Szmodics having been injured and then ill and Chuba Akpom not nailing down a place in the XI, while also operating wide on the right, although is left-footed, and in deeper midfield roles. At 18, who has already been capped 23 times at full level by his country, scoring twice, wouldn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad. Fans won’t need to be reminded that the Blues signed an Ecuadorian international in January 2024 on their way to promotion from the Championship, Jeremy Sarmiento, who had joined from Brighton, playing a pivotal role and creating some of the season’s most iconic moments. Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ITFCMatt1 added 10:07 - Jan 9

Get him in 1

Linkboy13 added 10:12 - Jan 9

A target man should be our priority but if he's any good sign him. 2

poet added 10:15 - Jan 9

This would be in my opinion, a very astute signing. I hope it comes off. 1

JPR77 added 10:20 - Jan 9

Exciting prospect. He'll light PR up if he produces any of the magic seen in the YT clip. 1

oldelsworthyfan added 10:21 - Jan 9

A repeat of Omari Hutchinson deal wouldn't be too bad

Nothing to lose if this comes off. 2

JustBeingSivell added 10:22 - Jan 9

Rather have Castledine from Chelsea. Stats are underwhelming at Strasbourg and Rosenior doesn’t rate him 0

bluesissy added 10:25 - Jan 9

Yes please...get it done 1

Broadbent23 added 10:25 - Jan 9

Could this be a bad decision . It would take time for him to be integrated into the team and a lack of experience. At least JS had been schooled at Brighton with some appearances at Prem level. We need to buy experienced players ready to play. -3

itfc2024 added 10:30 - Jan 9

get him signed as heared Sammy szmodics time at the club is coming to an end 0

JustBeingSivell added 10:32 - Jan 9

Why send Humphries out on loan then bring in a number 10 whom Chelsea will expect to play. Rather Sarmiento came back, wa surprised we didn’t make an effort to sign him two years ago. This one would be a waste of a loan. One goal in twenty appearances in a league Town showed the strength of in pre season comprehensively beating Auxerre. -2

StevoWalrus added 10:33 - Jan 9

As he won't count towards the 25 man squad I can't see any downside in signing him. Hopefully we see some silky South American skills. 2

mariner added 10:39 - Jan 9

From the video talented and a very good left foot but dont use his right foot at all so much easier to stop.

A no from me. -2

RegencyBlue added 10:39 - Jan 9

I know absolutely nothing about this kid but that many full caps at his age indicates he’s got a bit about him, to me anyway.



1

Town_Jewells added 10:41 - Jan 9

We have a no.10 proven at this level on our books, but he is on loan at Portsmouth. -4

Len_Brennan added 10:44 - Jan 9

https://sportwitness.co.uk/ipswich-town-closing-in-on-chelsea-player-in-surprise



"... They claim the Chelsea man didn’t ‘follow the team’s game plan and often prioritised his own decisions over the collective effort’."



Doesn't sound like a McKenna type of player. "... They claim the Chelsea man didn’t ‘follow the team’s game plan and often prioritised his own decisions over the collective effort’."Doesn't sound like a McKenna type of player. 0

PhilsAngels added 10:49 - Jan 9

Yeah but can he do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke 0

alanbrazil added 10:50 - Jan 9

The article is wrong he would count towards the 25 man squad limit as all loans have to be registered regardless of age, do we really need another 10 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:53 - Jan 9

Len_Brennan that is often a Latin American trait....Enciso was that way last season and I would say that Nunez was initially but Nunez has shown an ability to adapt now. Seems like a gamble nonetheless but would think we must have an option to buy in case it happens and goes well ! 0

bringmeaKuqi added 10:53 - Jan 9

Would that mean Nunez playing deeper? 1

victorysquad added 11:04 - Jan 9

Looks a great kid, and if we go up, I would assume he stays with us next season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments