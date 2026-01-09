U21s Host Fulham

Friday, 9th Jan 2026 10:13

Town’s top-of-the-table U21s return to Premier League 2 action this evening when they host Fulham at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester (KO 7pm).

The Blues’ U21s have been beaten only once in Premier League 2 - a 4-2 loss at Sunderland in their most recent league fixture in November - since the academy moved up to category one in the summer, winning seven of their nine games and drawing one.

The Whites have also had an impressive season up to now and are third in the 29-team division with Manchester United splitting them.

Town have played a game more than both Fulham and the Red Devils.

Photo: TWTD